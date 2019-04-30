202
10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews April 30, 2019 8:00 pm 04/30/2019 08:00pm
These universities attract Latino students.

Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Here are the 10 schools that had the highest percentage of Hispanic, degree-seeking undergraduates in fall 2017, according to data collected by U.S. News in an annual survey.

California State University–Dominguez Hills

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 13,096

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 62.3%

School rank and category: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–San Bernardino

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 18,243

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 63.5%

School rank and category: 54 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

California State University–Los Angeles

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,591

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65.6%

School rank and category: 52 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Florida International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 41,869

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 66.9%

School rank and category: 187 (tie), National Universities

St. Mary’s University of San Antonio

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,308

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67.5%

School rank and category: 15 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Texas A&M University–Kingsville

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 5,694

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 71.5%

School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities

Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,320

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 76%

School rank and category: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

University of Texas–El Paso

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 21,216

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 83.7%

School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities

University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,369

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 91.7%

School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities

Texas A&M International University

Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 6,780

Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 95%

School rank and category: 59 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Schools with most Hispanic students

— Texas A&M International University: 95%

— University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley: 91.7%

— University of Texas–El Paso: 83.7%

— Our Lady of the Lake University: 76%

— Texas A&M University–Kingsville: 71.5%

— St. Mary’s University of San Antonio: 67.5%

— Florida International University: 66.9%

— California State University–Los Angeles: 65.6%

— California State University–San Bernardino: 63.5%

— California State University–Dominguez Hills: 62.3%

