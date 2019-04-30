10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students

These universities attract Latino students. Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Here are the 10 schools that had the highest…
These universities attract Latino students.
Almost every college strives for a diverse student body, but some institutions do better than others with enrolling certain minority groups. Here are the 10 schools that had the highest percentage of Hispanic, degree-seeking undergraduates in fall 2017, according to data collected by U.S. News in an annual survey.
California State University–Dominguez Hills
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 13,096
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 62.3%
School rank and category: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
California State University–San Bernardino
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 18,243
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 63.5%
School rank and category: 54 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
California State University–Los Angeles
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,591
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 65.6%
School rank and category: 52 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Florida International University
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 41,869
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 66.9%
School rank and category: 187 (tie), National Universities
St. Mary’s University of San Antonio
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 2,308
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 67.5%
School rank and category: 15 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
Texas A&M University–Kingsville
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 5,694
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 71.5%
School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities
Our Lady of the Lake University (TX)
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 1,320
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 76%
School rank and category: 69 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
University of Texas–El Paso
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 21,216
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 83.7%
School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities
University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 24,369
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 91.7%
School rank and category: 230-301, National Universities
Texas A&M International University
Total degree-seeking undergraduates: 6,780
Percentage of those students who are Hispanic: 95%
School rank and category: 59 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
10 Colleges With the Most Hispanic Students originally appeared on usnews.com
Update 05/01/19: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.