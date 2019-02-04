The Caribbean Comeback: 12 New and Renovated Caribbean Hotels to Visit

Expect excellent amenities, beautiful beachfront locations and upgraded accommodations at these resorts. The 2017 hurricane season took a major toll on the Caribbean islands, causing widespread destruction and hardship for the region. And while some…

The 2017 hurricane season took a major toll on the Caribbean islands, causing widespread destruction and hardship for the region. And while some hotels are still recovering from the damage, the Caribbean is on the mend. Today, many traveler-approved hotels and all-inclusive resorts have reopened, and several new properties have debuted to the public. Read on to see what updated features visitors can enjoy at renovated hotels and what the newest properties have to offer.

Serafina Beach Hotel: Puerto Rico

Serafina Beach Hotel was the first hotel to open in Puerto Rico in 2018, six months after Hurricane Maria barreled across the island. The beachfront property is located in the Condado neighborhood less than 3 miles east of Old San Juan. The hotel draws its decor inspiration from its surroundings, touting a “beach-chic” vibe with accommodations outfitted in tones of turquoise, sea foam green, white and gray. Travelers say the modern decor and atmosphere is particularly conducive to adults and couples — the hotel offers “Serafina Happenings” on the weekends, with DJs and happy hours. Guests also have access to an infinity-edge pool, beach lounge chairs, a seafood restaurant, a lobby bar, a coffee shop and a pool bar.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla: Anguilla

Reopened in March 2018 after months of restoration, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla is located on a picturesque stretch of sand overlooking the Caribbean Sea. This luxury resort offers accommodation options ranging from guest rooms and suites to three-, four- and five-bedroom beachfront villas with fully equipped kitchens and private plunge pools. What’s more, 80 percent of the accommodations offer ocean views. Outside the rooms, guests can take advantage of the resort’s amenities and activities, which include everything from private sunset sails to yoga on the beach to three heated outdoor pools. This Four Seasons outpost is also home to a spa and several restaurant and lounge options.

Baha Mar: Bahamas

Perhaps one of the most anticipated openings of 2017 and 2018, Baha Mar is a Caribbean resort destination home to three hotels: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar (opened in April 2017), SLS Baha Mar (opened in November 2017) and Rosewood Baha Mar (opened in June 2018). The compound is set on Nassau’s beach in the Bahamas. The Grand Hyatt is modern and appeals to families and groups; SLS is stylish and swanky, attracting young travelers interested in nightlife and dining; and the Rosewood is elegant, bringing the brand-known luxury and top-notch service to the complex. Guests at any of the hotels have access to a plethora of pools, more than 40 restaurants and bars, a casino, a golf course, a kids club, a spa and more.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa: St. Barts

Reopened in October 2018 after recovering from Hurricane Irma, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa added a few new amenities to its list of luxury offerings. New features include oceanfront villas, a rooftop bar, new dining concepts and an enhanced spa with a hammam, a blow dry bar, a nail salon and group yoga classes. Other on-site perks include a boutique shop, an infinity-edge pool and a pristine beach equipped with chaise lounges. Meanwhile, the accommodations still boast their relaxing island ambiance, outfitted in soothing tones of white and cream with pops of jewel-toned hues and accents of natural materials like wood. Plus, each room and suite features a terrace with garden, mountain, lake or beach views.

Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Autograph Collection: British Virgin Islands

One of the few properties to reopen in the British Virgin Islands after the 2017 hurricane season, Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is set on a private island surrounded by stunning Caribbean Sea views. The resort upgraded its accommodations with interior improvements and a faster Wi-Fi network, and revamped its dining options, now offering a waterfront fine dining venue that serves seafood and steaks. Visitors can also relax on secluded beaches, hang by the pool, book a spa treatment, go paddleboarding, snorkeling or kayaking, and even charter a sailboat. Plus, the resort is now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, so Marriott Rewards members can use their points to redeem free nights here.

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: St. Maarten

This resort rests on a small peninsula on the southern coast of St. Maarten, providing easy access to the beach. When it reopened in May 2018, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort introduced refurbished accommodations with new lighting and furniture, as well as updated pool areas, a new cafe, additional kids spaces and revamped restaurant menus and eateries. The resort provides all-inclusive package options and offers a variety of activities for travelers young and old to take advantage of: Guests can rent catamarans, scuba diving gear, beach floats, paddleboards and more. Meanwhile, those looking to relax can head to the beach, pool or spa.

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan: St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Mandarin Oriental brand‘s first Caribbean property, this resort provides a scenic, luxurious getaway, travelers say. Everything from the staff to the accommodations to the food receives high marks from previous guests. Mandarin Oriental took over an existing property on Canouan Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and rebranded it in July 2018. The Mandarin Oriental, Canouan houses just 26 suites and 13 villas, all of which boast ocean views from private balconies or terraces. On-site amenities include multiple tennis courts, a spa, a 24-hour fitness center and lounge chairs and cabanas at the beach and pool. And when it comes to dining, this resort features five restaurant and bar options, offering everything from fine dining to casual cuisine.

Jumby Bay Island: Antigua

Reopened in October 2018 after numerous enhancements, Jumby Bay Island welcomes guests once again to its private digs just off the coast of Antigua. Various areas of this swanky resort received a makeover, including the spa (now with a relaxation area, wet and dry sauna and plunge pool), a new Italian restaurant, a revamped beachfront infinity pool and a renovated beach bar with fire pits and additional seating. The property debuted a brand new water sports center, where guests can rent kayaks, paddleboards and windsurfing equipment. And when it comes to accommodations, visitors can relax in one of the 40 rooms and suites.

Hotel Manapany: St. Barts

When it debuted in spring 2018, Hotel Manapany was the first eco-resort to open on St. Barts. The hotel relies on electric cars and electricity partially powered by solar panels; produces its own water; maintains a vegetable and fruit garden; and provides towels made from natural products. Situated directly on the beach and overlooking the quiet Anse des Cayes Bay, this resort is an ideal option for those looking for a beachfront boutique property (there are just 43 rooms and suites) with all the amenities of a larger hotel. Guests staying at Hotel Manapany have access to a spa, two pools, a gym and yoga and Pilates classes.

Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa: Anguilla

This resort is set on 6 acres of pristine beachfront on Shoal Bay in Anguilla and reopened in February 2018 after a handful of repairs and enhancements. Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa upgraded its spa and introduced new menus at its on-site restaurants, with cuisine offerings like Caribbean beach barbecue and seasonal seafood in a fine dining atmosphere. Activities abound at this luxury resort as well: Travelers can enjoy beach volleyball, tennis, snorkeling, yoga, rum tastings and happy hours. Visitors rave about the facilities here, praising the beautiful beach, the chic pools and the outstanding staff.

Excellence Oyster Bay: Jamaica

This all-inclusive property on the northwestern coast of Jamaica is an adults-only retreat set on a private peninsula. Featuring all-suite accommodations, Excellence Oyster Bay opened in June 2018 and provides a top-notch all-inclusive experience, guests say. Travelers have their pick of more than 20 dining outlets, bars and lounges, not to mention 24-hour room service. Those looking to wind down on vacation can chill by one of the pools, snag a spot on the beach, soak in a hot tub or book an appointment at the spa. Meanwhile, active types will appreciate the complimentary access to nonmotorized water sports equipment, such as snorkeling gear and paddleboards, plus the daily organized activities and evening entertainment.

The Buccaneer: St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Reopened in November 2017 after serving as a home base for rescue workers in the U.S. Virgin Islands, The Buccaneer was one of the few properties in the Caribbean to see little to no damage from the hurricanes. The resort reopened to leisure guests in time to celebrate its 70th anniversary in December 2017 and has made renovations to the pool area and opened a new beachfront restaurant. Overlooking Beauregard Bay on St. Croix’s northern coast, the property is popular with beach lovers and families thanks to the wealth of on-site amenities. The Buccaneer offers a kids camp, a spa, eight tennis courts, an 18-hole golf course and three white sand beaches. Interested in browsing more Caribbean hotels for your next vacation? Check out the 2019 Best Hotels in the Caribbean and the 2019 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean rankings »

