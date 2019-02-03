Great Jobs for 14- and 15-Year-Olds

Work opportunities for young teens Whether to save up for school, earn enough to buy hot gadgets or simply gain work experience, some 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds are eager to jump into the labor market. Before…

Work opportunities for young teens

Whether to save up for school, earn enough to buy hot gadgets or simply gain work experience, some 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds are eager to jump into the labor market. Before they do, they (and their parents) should learn about which industries hire young teens and what government protections are in place to keep them safe on the job. Older teenagers should check out these high-paying jobs for youths.

Rules for youth jobs

Government regulations stipulate that youths typically must be 14 years old to work. Additionally, working hours are limited for those under age 16. There are some exceptions for children who work for their parents (in nonhazardous occupations), deliver newspapers, act or babysit. Several states require young people to have employment or age certificates before they’re allowed to work.

Working hours for 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds

Legal restrictions limit the working hours of young teens, although there are exceptions for those enrolled in an approved career exploration program. Fourteen- and 15-year-olds cannot work:

— More than three hours on a school day.

— More than 18 hours per week during the school year.

— More than eight hours per day when school is not in session.

— Before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. most of the year. During the summer, work is permitted until 9 p.m.

Pay for 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds

There’s a youth minimum wage that companies can use as a guideline for workers under age 20. For the first 90 consecutive calendar days of a job, teen workers can be paid as little as $4.25 an hour. If a teen starts a new job, the clock starts over. However, many employers of teens pay at the higher, standard minimum wage rates set by their local, state or the federal government. As of January 2019, the federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, but many cities and states have higher minimums.

Forbidden jobs for 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds

Government rules ban minors from working in hazardous occupations. These include manufacturing and storing explosives; driving; mining; repairing roofs; forestry and firefighting; working with radioactive materials; using construction machines; excavating; making bricks; and using power tools that form metal, process meat, mix dough, make paper or cut wood.

Retail and service jobs

Shops, grocery stores and restaurants are permitted to hire young teenagers. Retail and service opportunities open to them include working as cashiers; restaurant cooks (with some restrictions); retail salespeople; waiters and waitresses; and janitors who do light cleaning.

Creative and knowledge jobs

Many labor rules are designed to protect young teens from physical harm, but enterprising 14- and 15-year-olds can take advantage of their intellectual and creative capabilities to earn cash. They may perform as actors or musicians in commercials, movies, television shows, concerts or theater productions. They may also work as web developers or offer tutoring or teaching services.

Errand and delivery jobs

Having a paper route is a classic teen job, one still available to today’s 14- and 15-year-olds. People in this age bracket are also allowed to deliver other kinds of items and run errands so long as they do so on foot or using a bicycle or public transportation.

Recreation and caregiving jobs

Those seeking jobs at 15 years of age may enjoy working in recreation. Opportunities include serving as a lifeguard, working at an amusement park and supervising kids as a camp counselor. People ages 14 and 15 are allowed to work as babysitters and caregivers to pets.

Outdoor jobs

Young teenagers can work outdoors assisting landscapers and groundskeepers or construction trades experts with light tasks, such as yardwork, cleanup and loading hand tools, as long as they don’t operate power-driven machines. They can also wash and polish cars and perform nonhazardous agricultural tasks on farms.

Jobs you can get at age 14 or 15

Jobs for 14-year-olds and jobs for 15-year-olds include:

— Cashier.

— Restaurant cook.

— Tutor.

— Delivery person.

— Actor.

— Retail worker.

— Web developer.

— Babysitter.

— Landscaping assistant.

— Farmhand.

More from U.S. News

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

The 25 Best Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

Great Jobs for 14- and 15-Year-Olds originally appeared on usnews.com