One in 4 of the more than 7 million adults in the U.S. who have diabetes don’t know they have the disease, according to a 2017 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, more than 30 million people in the country have diabetes; that’s more than 9 percent of the population. In addition, more than 84 million people in the U.S. have prediabetes, which means their blood sugar levels are elevated but not quite high enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes, the most common type of the disease.

Type 2 diabetes is associated with obesity and excessive weight, and the high numbers of people with the disease are clearly related to the obesity epidemic in the U.S., says Dr. Ajaykumar D. Rao, assistant professor of medicine in the section of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body is confused and attacks its own pancreatic cells that are responsible for producing insulin, thereby requiring the individual to replace that insulin by injection or pump for the rest of his or her life, says Dr. Jamie Wells, director of medicine at the American Council on Science and Health.

It’s important to recognize the early signs of either type of diabetes, Rao says. “If you have it and don’t even know it, there’s a chance the elevations in blood sugar in your body will damage your blood vessels and put you at risk for diabetic-related complications in the future,” he says.

Early Signs of Diabetes

1. Numbness in the hands and feet.

Elevated blood sugar levels in your body associated with diabetes could cause serious damage to the blood vessels around your nerves, Rao says. This kind of damage can in turn cause numbness and tingling, usually in your feet, he says. Some people experience these symptoms in both their feet and hands.

2. Frequent urination.

One of the first signs of diabetes is frequent urination. The body’s natural defenses cause increased urination to try to flush out increased blood sugar levels, Rao says. Needing to urinate frequently, also known as polyuria, can be caused by Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. If your kidneys are unable to filter out excessive sugar in your bloodstream, the additional sugar travels to your kidneys, causing increased urination.

3. Extreme thirst.

If you have to urinate more frequently, you’ll become much thirstier, Rao says. Feeling the need to drink a lot more water is an early sign of diabetes for this reason.

4. Weight gain.

Increased levels of insulin resistance can be a sign of early stage diabetes, says Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, an endocrinologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “When your body’s insulin resistance spikes, your body thinks it needs to store fat,” she says. “It doesn’t want to let fat go. It’s in storing mode.”

5. Weight loss.

In Type 1 diabetes, your body’s not making enough insulin. Your body needs insulin to store fat, protein and carbohydrates. When you don’t have enough insulin to store those energy nutrients, your body starts spending them, as if depleting funds from an account, Hatipoglu says. This is why weight loss can be one of the early signs of diabetes.

6. Poor wound healing.

High blood sugar can compromise your immune system, which, in turn, can harm your body’s ability to heal from wounds, Rao says. When your blood sugar level is higher than 180 milligrams per deciliter, your immune system doesn’t heal wounds the way it should.

7. Eyesight problems

Blurred vision is a common early sign of diabetes, says optometrist Ryan Parker, a doctor of optometry who’s the director of professional services for Essilor, an ophthalmic lens company based in Dallas. This is because high blood sugar causes the lens of the eye to swell and changes your ability to see. “Many times this change can occur rapidly,” Parker says. “Rapid vision changes are dangerous, and a comprehensive eye exam should be scheduled. The good news is once your blood sugar is under control, your vision should go back to normal.”

8. Dental issues.

Gums that bleed when you brush or floss, bad breath even after brushing and loose teeth could be early signs of diabetes, says Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, a cardiologist and chief scientific officer at Clover Health. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, and Dharmarajan is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. He’s also an assistant professor adjunct at the Yale School of Medicine. High glucose levels in saliva can exacerbate the growth of plaque and bacteria, which can cause tooth decay and gum disease, Dharmarajan says.

9. Fatigue after meals.

Carbohydrate-rich foods, such as rice, pasta, potatoes or sweets, have a tendency to spike blood sugar levels, which in turn can cause unusual levels of fatigue, says Dr. Garth Graham, a practicing cardiologist and president of the Aetna Foundation in Hartford, Connecticut.

Early Signs of Diabetes in Women

Early signs of diabetes in women and men are similar, with a couple of exceptions, says Dr. Rocio Salas-Whalen, an endocrinologist and founder of NY Endocrinology in New York City. For example, some women and men can experience urinary tract infections. Some women may also have frequent vaginal yeast infections. Yeast and bacteria feed on glucose, so it’s common to see frequent infections of the female tract, Salas-Whalen says.

Some women may also have fruity or sweet-smelling breath, caused by a high level of ketones in the blood, Graham says. Ketones are chemicals produced in your liver when your body has insufficient insulin to turn glucose into energy.

Early Signs of Diabetes in Men

Men have some added complications in early diabetes than women, Graham says. “Due to the nerve and artery damage triggered by high blood pressure, diabetes can triple your likelihood for erectile dysfunction,” he says. Higher blood sugar levels promote yeast growth and infections, and many men experience urinary tract infections. These early signs are usually accompanied by blurry vision, unexplained weight loss, unusual fatigue, increased urination and numbness or tingling in the extremities, Graham says.

