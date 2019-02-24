ACT vs. SAT: How to Decide Which Test to Take

When it comes to the ACT vs. the SAT, both exams are universally accepted by U.S. colleges, which often prompts students to ask: Which test should I take? The answer to that question lies in…

When it comes to the ACT vs. the SAT, both exams are universally accepted by U.S. colleges, which often prompts students to ask: Which test should I take?

The answer to that question lies in understanding the differences between the two tests.

Both college admissions exams are wildly popular. In the class of 2018, a reported 2.1 million test-takers completed the SAT and 1.9 million students took the ACT. It is unclear how many students took both, but experts say it is common practice for a test-taker to tackle both exams.

“More and more students in the last five to 10 years are taking both,” says Joe Korfmacher, a former counselor at a New York high school and current director of college counseling at a New York office of Collegewise, an admissions consulting company.

The idea behind both exams is similar: to demonstrate college readiness. But despite similar aims, the tests vary in structure and timing as well as the content matter and scoring.

For example, the SAT test takes three hours, though with an optional 50-minute essay, the time adds up to almost four hours total. The ACT lasts two hours and 55 minutes, though a 40-minute optional writing test stretches it to a little more than three-and-a-half hours.

The SAT features 154 questions vs. 215 for the ACT. According to the College Board, which administers the SAT, test-takers have more time on the SAT with 1 minute and 10 seconds per question, compared with 49 seconds on the ACT.

The scoring for each test also differs. For the SAT, total scores range from 400-1600; for the ACT, the composite score runs from 1-36. Those ranges do not include the optional essays, which are scored separately from each exam.

The cost of the exams also varies. The SAT costs $47.50 for the test only and $64.50 if the optional essay is included. The ACT costs $50.50 for only the exam and $67 if the optional writing test is included. Additional fees may apply for other options, such as late registration. Students may also be able to take the SAT or ACT for free thanks to state support or fee waivers.

Both exams are offered by nonprofit organizations. For the SAT, that’s the College Board, which also offers Advanced Placement courses and other testing services. The ACT organization is more limited in scope, focusing largely on its namesake test.

ACT or SAT: Choosing Which Test to Take

Students hoping to find the easier testing option are out of luck.

“These are high-stakes tests; neither of them is going to be easy,” says Mai Jumamil, director of college prep programs at Kaplan Test Prep, a New York-based company.

Korfmacher seconds that opinion: “I can definitely say, with certainty, that there’s not an easier test.”

To help students make their decision, experts suggest they begin with a practice test and see which exam is best suited for them.

“Your actual ability, how well you do percentile-wise on these tests, is really hard to determine unless you sit down and take a full-length official practice test from both the SAT and ACT,” says Chris Lele, senior GRE/SAT curriculum manager for Magoosh, a California-based test prep company. “I think in general it makes sense to put all of your time and resources into the test that you’re going to do better on percentile-wise. I think the complication is when you do around the same.”

The two exams may have appeal to different types of students, says Jumamil, who is based out of a Kaplan office in California. Students with a strong English background “may flourish on the ACT,” which puts more emphasis on verbal skills, she says, while for students who are strong in math, “the SAT may reflect that much better.”

Broken down by test components, the SAT has a reading test that takes 65 minutes, a 35-minute writing and language test and an 80-minute math section. The ACT is comprised of a 35-minute reading test, 45-minute English test, 60-minute math section and 35-minute science test. The SAT does not include an independent science section but incorporates science questions throughout the exam.

Elizabeth Levine, an independent educational consultant and founder of Signature College Counseling in New York, advises students to take both college admissions tests. Ideally, she says, they take both tests by the fall of their junior year and then prepare at length to retake their preferred exam.

Deciding to Take or Skip the Optional Essay

Experts have different views on whether or not a student should take the optional essay.

“We’re actually advising our students not to do the (optional) writing section,” Korfmacher says, explaining that many colleges no longer require or recommend it.

But Levine encourages her students to take it: “The last thing you want to do is not take the optional writing section and find out that the school you’re applying to requires or recommends it.”

To Lele, it depends. “Unless you really struggle with writing, it’s probably a good idea to take the essay so that can be an extra data point that colleges have to assess you by,” he says.

Recent data show that the majority of students complete the optional essay for each exam. More than 1.4 million test-takers from the class of 2018 opted for the SAT essay, according to College Board data. For the ACT, 903,603 students from the class of 2018 took the essay.

SAT vs. ACT Score Conversion

For students who are interested in comparing scores on the SAT and ACT, both the College Board and the ACT organization provide conversion charts to show how these composite scores stack up. The table below offers a breakdown of these data. According to figures from both organizations, the average SAT test score for 2018 high school graduates is 1068, and the average ACT score is 20.8.

SAT score ACT equivalent 1600-1570 36 1560-1530 35 1520-1490 34 1480-1450 33 1440-1420 32 1410-1390 31 1380-1360 30 1350-1330 29 1320-1300 28 1290-1260 27 1250-1230 26 1220-1200 25 1190-1160 24 1150-1130 23 1120-1100 22 1090-1060 21 1050-1030 20 1020-990 19 980-960 18 950-920 17 910-880 16 870-830 15 820-780 14 770-730 13 720-690 12 680-650 11 640-620 10 610-590 9

How to Be Successful on the ACT or SAT

Regardless of which test students decide to take, the goal is the same: earning a score that shows college readiness.

To help students be successful, experts offer strategic test-prep tips. Some are simple, such as bring a snack on test day and take breaks when offered. Others require much more time and deliberation on the part of the student, such as identifying and working on weak spots in testing.

One best practice recommended by test-prep experts is to study well ahead of the date for the SAT or ACT once a student has decided which one to take.

“You really need to give yourself enough time to work out the areas you struggle in,” Lele says.

