4 Myths About ACT, SAT Practice Tests

ACT and SAT practice exams are an undoubtedly important component of a student’s test prep plan. They can aid students in more deeply understanding an exam’s content and format, but properly utilizing them involves avoiding certain myths.

As you prepare for the ACT or SAT, don’t fall into the trap of believing these three falsehoods surrounding practice tests.

Reputable practice tests are only available via paid sources. Adequately preparing for the ACT or SAT may rightly feel like a significant investment, both financially and figuratively. Between printed materials like guidebooks, group classes or tutoring, and, most importantly, the hours of time you devote to studying, test prep can become pricy. But practice exams do not necessarily need to be so.

A simple online search reveals a plethora of practice test material available to students at no cost. Some individuals believe, however, that free online practice tests are of inferior quality and that only paid sources yield helpful results.

You may be relieved to learn that this claim is errant. The College Board, for instance, offers more than half a dozen practice tests free of charge. As the official provider of the SAT, these exams are very reputable, despite their nonexistent cost. Certain test prep companies also offer ACT and SAT resources free of charge.

Practice tests only have value when completed later in the preparation process. To improve their testing performance and to increase their comfort level, students are encouraged to take practice tests regularly. Regularly can imply different frequencies for different students, depending on individual progression and your study plan, but in general, once or twice a month can be helpful to measure progress.

Testing too often, however, may produce unreliable scores that may end up discouraging you altogether. Waiting a healthy amount of time between practice exams ensures that your results more accurately reflect your learning.

Practice tests should only be taken at the midpoint of your study to gauge progress. Some students believe they should only take practice tests during the middle portion of their study plan. This belief is not tied to any documented benefit. In fact, it behooves students to take several practice tests at various points during their exam prep.

At minimum, ACT and SAT students should aim to take three full-length practice tests throughout their study process: one at the very beginning, one at the midpoint and one near the end. Completing practice tests at these key points will give you a more precise idea of your advancement. Do not, however, take a practice exam immediately before test day, as unfavorable results could send you into a panic and adversely affect your performance on the real ACT or SAT.

Practice tests are useful solely when taken in their entirety. Another misconception is that, to reap the true benefits of practice tests, students must always take a full practice test. Understandably, many students find it difficult to put aside several uninterrupted hours to sit for an entire ACT or SAT practice test once, let alone multiple times. With the ever-demanding schedules of modern high school students, perhaps you find that only one hour a day is open for test prep.

Busy students can rest assured knowing that any amount of time spent taking practice test questions is time well spent. Naturally, the more time you invest in practice tests, the more familiar you will become with the content, format and timing of the test. For this reason, it is adviseable to take at least three practice tests, as outlined above.

However, even if you answer just one test question a day beyond that, you are better off than before. In fact, reviewing one question well, through careful thought and analysis, is more beneficial than racing through many. In standardized test prep, the quality of review often trumps the volume of review questions.

Utilizing practice test material is a necessity for ensuring one’s best possible performance on the ACT or SAT. Do not underestimate the value of such resources, and take care not to be hindered by common fallacies concerning them.

