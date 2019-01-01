Psych Yourself Up for Your Next Job Interview

It’s pretty much a given that job interviews are fearful experiences, a necessary evil that you must survive in order to get hired. It is easy to imagine yourself being interrogated, with a bright light…

It’s pretty much a given that job interviews are fearful experiences, a necessary evil that you must survive in order to get hired. It is easy to imagine yourself being interrogated, with a bright light focused on you as your interviewers delight in throwing one daunting question after another your way.

One way to defuse the angst you feel, and increase the chances for interview success, is to recognize that the interviewer has his or her own angst with the process.

Hiring managers are busy people with departments, divisions or whole companies to run. Hiring, for them, can be a distraction from their myriad other responsibilities. And if they make the wrong choice and hire someone who doesn’t work out well for the company, there will be black marks on their own performance reviews. There are limits on how and what they can legitimately ask, and there are almost always people looking over their shoulders.

There are a few key things virtually every boss wants to know before making a hire. If you step back and reflect on the following three issues paramount in a hiring manager’s mind, you’ll understand the motivation behind almost every interview question and you’ll be able to do give the interview your very best shot.

Employers wonder:

How do I know if you can do the job?

The need to hire is based on the fact that work needs to get done. If you can’t show that you are able to jump in with both feet and effectively tackle it, there is no reason to consider you for the role.

What to do: The employer will likely spend part of the interview talking about the role and its responsibilities. At every point along the way, be prepared to offer examples of how you have done the same thing or something similar. Don’t say, “Yup, I can do that.” Instead, show how you would do it, offer suggestions of multiple ways it can be accomplished and talk about the results you have achieved. Solid metrics with dollars and percentage changes are far more impressive than vague assurances.

Before the interview: Go over the job description with a fine-toothed comb. Ferret out what skills are necessary, what results the employer wants the successful candidate to achieve and how the tasks are to be accomplished. Then, prepare stories that demonstrate how you’ve used those skills and attained similar successes. Make sure you know your own record so you can share relevant facts about your actions and accomplishments.

How do I know you actually want to do the job?

Employers ask themselves, “Are you wasting my time and using the interview to practice for the ‘real’ job that you want? Are you interviewing all over the place, hoping to find a job anywhere? Are you one of those ‘work to live’ people who is anxious to check out at 5 p.m. every day, or are you in the ‘live to work’ category of people who always go the extra measure to get things done and contribute to the team?”

What to do: Research the heck out of every company before you get to the interview. Know its products and services. Understand the competitive landscape and the challenges the company faces. Finish up the answer to the “tell me about yourself” introductory question with a bridge to why you want this particular job at this particular company.

How well do you express yourself?

Every boss wants to be surrounded by people with whom they can speak directly and from whom they can obtain pertinent information efficiently. That’s why virtually every job description demands ” excellent communications skills.”

Remember that an interview is all about communication. How well do you listen? How “on point” are your answers? What does your speaking style say about your personality, level of self-assurance and ability to get along with people? Do you look at people in the eye or do you furtively glance out the window, down at the table or toward a blank wall?

What to do: Carefully listen to pick up cues about things that are important to your interviewer. No matter how much you want to tell your story, and how long you’ve practiced it, be sure that you only pick out details that will advance your case by responding to the interests and needs of the interviewer. Give complete answers, using full sentences. Show your interest and your passion for your work. Be sure to start and end with a strong handshake, look people in the eye and don’t ramble.

When you take the time to consider the needs and context of those who interview you, you’ll be best prepared to provide quality answers to their questions and transform your interrogation into a productive discussion with good rapport.

Happy hunting!

