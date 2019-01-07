7 Ways to Protect Your Family From Harmful Chemical Exposure

Protecting people from environmental hazards has produced some of the greatest public health accomplishments in the past century. When I was growing up in New York City in the 1970s, the average child’s blood lead…

When I was growing up in New York City in the 1970s, the average child’s blood lead level was 15 micrograms per deciliter, whereas today the average 5-year old in the U.S. has a level just above 1 microgram per deciliter. That doesn’t mean we can take our eye off of lead altogether, as the episodes in Flint, Michigan and other areas of the country have taught us. But the generation of children born today is between four and seven IQ points smarter as a result of the steps we’ve taken to get lead out of paint and gasoline.

But now we know of new threats on the horizon that put our children at risk. Science has made us realize that the hormones in our bodies are especially vulnerable to the effects of chemicals commonly found in consumer products, food packaging and other materials we use day in and day out. We used to assume that low levels of exposure to these chemicals were safe because “the dose made the poison.” But study after study has exposed the flaws in that assumption.

Statements by the Endocrine Society, World Health Organization, United Nations Environment Programme, International Federation of Gynecologists and Obstetricians and American Academy of Pediatrics have all declared endocrine disruption as a major issue, particularly for children. The evidence is greatest for effects on the developing brain.

Pesticides and flame retardants in particular are known to disrupt thyroid hormone function among pregnant women. And because the fetus relies on the mother’s thyroid hormone until at least the second trimester, these exposures can damage the developing brain, producing permanent and lifelong reductions in IQ, or even clinically significant disabilities, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.

We also used to think of the rising epidemic of childhood obesity as solely being a byproduct of an unhealthy diet and poor physical activity. And while it’s true these are crucial factors, chemicals commonly used in aluminum cans and food packaging can fundamentally disrupt how calories are processed in our bodies, leading to excess fat deposition. There are studies that have also raised concern that these exposures can shift the timing of puberty and produce reproductive birth defects in boys.

Fortunately, there are things we can do right now in our daily lives to limit exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

One is to avoid eating canned foods.

You’ve probably heard about bisphenol A, or BPA, which was banned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in baby bottles and sippy cups. What you may not know is that bisphenols, a common type of chemical compound, are still used in the lining of aluminum cans. And while some cans are being labeled as BPA-free, there are a bunch of bisphenols being used as replacements that may be as toxic, based on what little we already know.

The good news is that studies suggest that stopping canned food consumption can drastically decrease bisphenol levels in urine. Tetra Pak — a type of plastic coated cardboard packaging — avoids the risk of food-borne microbiological disease without using bisphenols. Frozen foods are also a good alternative.

You can also opt for an electronic receipt.

You also probably didn’t know that bisphenols are used in the coatings of thermal paper receipts. A single receipt has enough bisphenols to give exposure that’s the same as you would get from using a polycarbonate water bottle for years. So, it’s time to say no to paper receipts. Many supermarkets are switching to electronic receipts that can avoid contact with the coating that contains BPA, and you can help that process along at places that don’t provide one by asking for an electronic receipt.

In addition, reduce your exposure to pesticides.

Pesticides have long been used to get rid of unwanted critters in homes and on the farm, but multiple studies have shown the benefits of reducing exposure across the income spectrum. It doesn’t have to cost more to avoid spraying these pesticides in homes or lawns.

On the food front, big-box stores are even carrying organic fruits, vegetables and meats now, and as the momentum continues and the economies of scale get bigger, costs will drop. In the meantime, it’s important to know that there are some priority fruits and vegetables, such as spinach, strawberries, nectarines and apples, for which it’s the most beneficial to eat organic. The Environmental Working Group keeps a list called the Dirty Dozen that can be really helpful.

Be aware of products with flame retardant chemicals.

There’s already been some progress towards reducing flame retardant exposure, as a California law no longer requires these chemicals be sprayed into furniture to meet flammability standards. And you don’t need to throw out all your furniture — you should replace old furniture that has exposed foam, or cover it with a slipcover. You can also simply open your windows! Outdoor air has lower concentrations of flame-retardant chemicals, and recirculating the air a few minutes every day gets rid of other chemical residues, too.

Mind your dust.

Sweep carpet and rugs regularly using a vacuum with a HEPA filter, and mop floors with a wet mop to prevent contaminated dust from indoor electronics, carpeting and furniture inside and outside the home from accumulating.

Also, be careful with your cosmetics.

Some companies have pledged to remove phthalates from their lotions and creams, and you can also avoid products with “fragrance” or phthalates listed as ingredients on the product’s label. A recent study found that choosing personal care products that are labeled to be free of phthalates, parabens and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals can reduce exposure by 27 to 44 percent. EWG maintains a Skin Deep cosmetics database online and an app with more information about specific products.

Finally, watch how you use plastics.

Do not place plastics in the microwave or dishwasher, even if they are labeled as “microwave safe.” The high temperature facilitates microscopic leaching of plastics into food. You should also avoid washing plastic in the dishwasher, and hand wash it with mild soap and water instead.

If plastic food containers are etched, it’s time to throw them away, because the barrier that keeps chemicals out of food has worn down. Finally, take a look at the recycling number on plastic bottles. The number 3 means phthalates, while the number 6 refers to styrene, a known carcinogen. Though some plant-based plastics carry the number 7, this number also includes bisphenols, so it’s best to avoid this group as well.

You may notice that none of these steps require writing your members of Congress. It’s true that regulatory change is also needed, but it’s important to emphasize how quickly manufacturers have responded to consumer concerns.

When the FDA banned BPA from baby bottles and sippy cups, the biggest factor behind the policy change was not the science, but the outcry from consumers and the insistence on BPA-free products. In fact, once manufacturers made the change, they went to FDA to insist on the change to reassure the public. This example shows the power of the pocketbook to drive change that protects us from hazards in the environment, even when policy changes can seem remote!

