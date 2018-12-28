Balanced Fund 11089.28 + .17 + .51 – 5.10 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.88 + .15 – .18 – 2.19 Emerging Markets 301.52 + .94 + 1.00 – 15.32 Equity Income Fund 10745.08 + .05 +…
Balanced Fund 11089.28 + .17 + .51 – 5.10
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1949.88 + .15 – .18 – 2.19
Emerging Markets 301.52 + .94 + 1.00 – 15.32
Equity Income Fund 10745.08 + .05 + .53 – 7.25
GNMA 719.34 + .21 + .27 + .41
General Municipal Debt 1318.72 + .06 + .18 + 1.13
Gold Fund 221.73 – .74 + 1.63 – 15.37
High Current Yield 2050.39 + .24 – .38 – 3.23
High Yield Municipal 615.26 + .01 + .11 + 2.00
International Fund 1625.25 + .95 + .59 – 15.16
Science and Technology Fund 2275.06 + .03 + 1.47 – 4.27
Short Investment Grade 356.67 + .08 + .19 + 1.12
Short Municipal 184.61 – .02 + .03 + 1.32
US Government 644.53 – .03 + .08 + .36
-0-
