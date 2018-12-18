Best Last-Minute Christmas Sales for 2018

With Christmas less than a week away, retailers are trying to entice as many last-minute shoppers as possible with deals that rival even Black Friday’s pricing. Note that as the holiday draws nearer, shipping deadlines…

With Christmas less than a week away, retailers are trying to entice as many last-minute shoppers as possible with deals that rival even Black Friday’s pricing. Note that as the holiday draws nearer, shipping deadlines for on-time Christmas delivery may have already passed. Fortunately, many retailers allow you to order online and pick up your order at any nearby store that has your items in stock. It’s a smart shopping strategy for anyone who wants to minimize their exposure to holiday crowds.

These retailers are offering some of the best last-minute Christmas sales for the 2018 holiday season.

Read on for more information on each store’s last-minute Christmas deals.

Amazon. Amazon’s Last-Minute Deals page for the 2018 holiday season is now live. The usual Deals of the Day (limited-time) deals are present. Deals on Amazon’s smart home devices are also available. The last-minute price on the Echo Dot (second generation) and the Fire HD8 tablet match Amazon’s Black Friday prices. Note that the deadline for free regular shipping is Dec. 19. Prime Members, however, can get free two-day shipping and Christmas delivery through Dec. 22.

Best Buy. Through Dec. 20, shop the Best Buy 20 Days of Doorbusters sale. On each day, new deals will be posted at 12:01 a.m. CST and will remain valid until sold out or until 11:59 p.m. This sale is online only, so you’ll need to buy online and pick up in store if you want your item before Dec. 25. When viewing the doorbuster on Best Buy’s website, check the delivery options to see which stores near you have it in stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club. Get $5 off your purchase of $100 or more when you shop online and pick up at your local BJ’s through Dec. 24. Use promo code EASYORDER. This promo excludes gift cards, video games, TVs, gaming systems and alcohol.

Costco. In clubs and online, get $80 off the iRobot Roomba e6 6198 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. This deal runs through Dec. 24, but only while supplies last. Costco is also offering a slew of members-only deals through Dec. 24, including up to $300 off select laptops and up to $40 off select iPads. Warehouse pickup is available for most of the items on sale.

Express. Express is offering 50 percent off all orders through Christmas. This offer is available online and in stores.

GameStop. The Game Days sale runs through Dec. 25. Get $50 off the Xbox One S, up to 50 percent off some of the biggest games, buy-one-get-one-50 percent-off pricing on “Fortnite” gifts, discounts on controllers and headsets and 25 percent off select retro gaming products. The deals are available in stores, but in-store availability may vary. So order online and select a location near you for free in-store pickup before Christmas.

JCPenney. Through Dec. 23, JCPenney’s 12 Days of Deals sale will be taking place in stores and online. New deals will be announced each day, and in-store availability may vary. So consider ordering any items you want online and picking up at whichever nearby store has them available.

Kohl’s. Through Dec. 24, save 20 percent when you spend $100 or more. This sale is running in stores and online. Present the coupon on the Kohl’s website when taking advantage of this offer in stores.

Petco. Through Dec. 22, get an extra 50 percent off sitewide. Because this sale is only available online, note that you’ll need to pick your order up in a store or pay for expedited shipping to get your order in time for Christmas. Plus, get an extra 10 percent off your order when you buy online and pick it up at a store. This promotion runs through Jan. 31.

PetSmart. Through Dec. 21 at 6:30 a.m. EST, get 5 percent off if you make a purchase of less than $99.99 online and pick it up at a store. Get 10 percent off purchases of $100 or more. The same rules apply to both deals.

Target. Target is dropping lots of last-minute deals, including a $25 gift card with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch, $100 off Xbox One consoles and 50 percent off select toys. These promos run through Dec. 22, but orders need to be placed by Dec. 20 for on-time Christmas delivery if ordering online. Or pick up your online order in store as early as the same day.

T-Mobile. For last-minute shoppers, T-Mobile is bringing back the free-phone-with-activation deal it offered during Black Friday. Get the cost of the iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S9 canceled out via 36 monthly bill credits when you activate two lines and trade in an eligible device. There is no end date on this promotion, but it’s being advertised as a last-minute holiday special.

World Market. World Market is running plenty of in-store and online savings through the weekend, including 25 percent off holiday food gifts, 40 percent off holiday wrapping and 30 percent off body gift sets. To maximize your Super Saturday savings, shop online and use code SAVEBIG10 to get an extra 10 percent off your order. Pick up your items in store as early as the same day.

