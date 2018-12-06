AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

Former Attorney General William Barr contender for old job Thousands salute Bush funeral train 4141 on final Texas ride Flag-waving crowds in Texas watch Bush’s funeral train Democrats speeding up their 2020 campaign launches Disputed…
Former Attorney General William Barr contender for old job
Thousands salute Bush funeral train 4141 on final Texas ride
Flag-waving crowds in Texas watch Bush’s funeral train
Democrats speeding up their 2020 campaign launches
Disputed House race puts spotlight on ‘ballot harvesting’
Trump expected to pick State spokeswoman for UN ambassador
Clashing views color future of stalled N.Korea nuclear talks
Senators wrestle with rebuke of Saudis for Khashoggi killing
Pelosi takes hard line on paying for Trump’s border wall
Bushes depart on first presidential funeral train since 1969
