2 Literary Devices to Master Before You Take the ACT

Before sitting for the ACT, it is important to gain an understanding of common literary devices. The ability to identify, analyze and employ literary devices can help test-takers score their best on sections like ACT English, Reading and Writing.

Here are two literary devices that students may be less familiar with than terms like alliteration and personification, but that they should still study before their ACT test date.

Juxtaposition. Juxtaposition occurs when two ideas or items are placed beside one another for the purposes of comparison and contrast. The effect of juxtaposition is that the differences between the two ideas or items are emphasized.

Describing the weather in Greenland as “burning cold” is one example of juxtaposition, as “burning” and “cold” embody opposite temperature points. Juxtaposition can often make a reader think twice, as this example shows.

A famous instance of juxtaposition is found in A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness…” The proximity of opposing words like “best” and “worst,” as well as “wisdom” and “foolishness,” make this line an emblematic usage of juxtaposition.

Juxtaposition can be a helpful tool on the ACT Writing section, particularly if you wish to draw attention to one of the author’s persuasive tactics. For instance, if the author relies on evocative language to make an emotional plea, you could juxtapose his or her language with flat, undescriptive words to show the difference.

Irony. One of the most common literary devices is irony. Students who wish to be successful, whether in English class or on the ACT, must be comfortable with this concept.

Irony occurs when apparent nature and true nature contrast. ACT-bound students should be familiar with the three basic types of irony: dramatic, situational and verbal.

Dramatic irony is when the characters of a work do not know something that the reader does know. An example is when King Duncan from Shakespeare’s Macbeth states how he has “absolute trust” in Macbeth. Meanwhile, the reader is aware of Macbeth’s plan to murder the king.

Situational irony is when what happens is the opposite of what the reader expects. In Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, Elizabeth Proctor is reputed for her honest nature. However, she ends up condemning her husband to death the one time she lies.

Verbal irony is when a character’s words, intentionally or unintentionally, contradict reality. An example from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is Mr. Darcy’s comment that Elizabeth is “tolerable but not handsome enough to tempt” him to dance. Later in the novel, Mr. Darcy falls in love with Elizabeth and wishes to marry her.

If there seems to be a disconnect with reality or a twist of fate in the text you are reading, you may be dealing with some form of irony. It is wise to read closely for irony when working on ACT Reading questions.

Knowing the two literary devices discussed herein can be of help when taking the ACT.

If you still have questions about irony or juxtaposition, speak with your English teacher or a parent. Most importantly, however, remember that there are many other literary devices that you should also master before taking the ACT.

