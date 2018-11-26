Balanced Fund 11494.13 + .85 – .92 – 1.64 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.18 – .02 – 3.63 Emerging Markets 305.61 + 1.08 – 1.02 – 14.17 Equity Income Fund 11580.63 + 1.27 – 1.38 –…

Balanced Fund 11494.13 + .85 – .92 – 1.64

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.18 – .02 – 3.63

Emerging Markets 305.61 + 1.08 – 1.02 – 14.17

Equity Income Fund 11580.63 + 1.27 – 1.38 – .04

GNMA 707.74 – .04 – .09 – 1.21

General Municipal Debt 1301.04 + .03 + .28 – .22

Gold Fund 203.17 – .75 – 1.66 – 22.45

High Current Yield 2100.49 + .08 – .30 – .87

High Yield Municipal 608.40 + .04 + .25 + .86

International Fund 1712.70 + 1.32 – .46 – 10.59

Science and Technology Fund 2409.65 + 2.37 – 2.20 + 1.39

Short Investment Grade 355.47 – .01 – .03 + .78

Short Municipal 183.82 + .02 + .07 + .88

US Government 635.21 + .28 + .36 – 1.09

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.