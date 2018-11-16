Balanced Fund 11600.30 + .29 – .61 – .73 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.02 + .21 + .07 – 3.64 Emerging Markets 309.60 + .48 + 1.96 – 13.05 Equity Income Fund 11741.60 + .44 –…
Balanced Fund 11600.30 + .29 – .61 – .73
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1921.02 + .21 + .07 – 3.64
Emerging Markets 309.60 + .48 + 1.96 – 13.05
Equity Income Fund 11741.60 + .44 – .68 + 1.35
GNMA 708.50 + .24 + .66 – 1.10
General Municipal Debt 1297.34 + .08 + .21 – .51
Gold Fund 205.88 + 1.18 + .24 – 21.42
High Current Yield 2105.71 – .17 – 1.26 – .62
High Yield Municipal 606.87 + .04 – .10 + .61
International Fund 1720.90 + .04 – .95 – 10.17
Science and Technology Fund 2463.97 – .51 – 2.13 + 3.68
Short Investment Grade 355.51 + .04 + .08 + .79
Short Municipal 183.68 + .02 + .08 + .81
US Government 635.19 + .61 + 1.00 – 1.09
