AP Top Political News at 9:42 a.m. EST

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 12:00 am 11/19/2018 12:00am
Neighbors wage shadow campaigns in New Hampshire for 2020

Will Kelly stay or won’t he? Trump praises, criticizes aide

Trump says ‘no reason’ for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

Turbulent stock market spooks some older workers, retirees

In year of Democratic hopes, GOP comes out on top in Florida

Trump uses derisive nickname for Rep. Adam Schiff in tweet

Harry Reid’s political machine keeps humming in Nevada

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s misdirection on Calif fires, climate

Barack Obama surprise guest at Michelle Obama’s book show

In defeat, Abrams emerges as leading voting rights advocate

