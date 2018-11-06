6 Ways Employers Recruit With Artificial Intelligence

Most job seekers and human resources managers would agree that the hiring process is flawed. It’s as if the two groups speak different languages. For example, there’s a disconnect in how HR and job seekers…

Most job seekers and human resources managers would agree that the hiring process is flawed.

It’s as if the two groups speak different languages. For example, there’s a disconnect in how HR and job seekers prefer to communicate, and there’s also a gap between how employers present job requirements and the skills job seekers include on their resumes. Applicant tracking systems seem to arbitrarily weed out candidates or, worse, lose them in a black hole. Employers say they can’t find candidates with the right skills and are eager to fill open jobs.

There isn’t an easy fix for recruiting process problems. But employers want to talk to qualified candidates and workers want to talk to recruiters. This human-to-human connection is still the most important aspect of hiring. As strange as it sounds, technology may actually help more of these conversations happen. Here’s how:

[Read: Your Next Recruiter Could Be an Algorithm.]

Improved Job Postings

In order to attract the best candidates, HR needs to write a compelling yet accurate job description. The technology exists to assess and analyze job postings based on how well they do. Manually analyzing this data consumes a lot of time, but algorithms can quickly analyze successful job postings and descriptions and make suggestions to improve the wording to address the unique needs of specific candidates. This saves hours and improves the applicant pool. It also better informs potential candidates.

Chatbots

Companies already use artificial intelligence to provide customers with answers at any time. Now HR can use it to provide more information to job seekers when they need it. Chatbots allow applicants to ask questions and get quick automated answers while perusing the company’s website. Do you want to know what the company’s culture is like? Just ask.

Chatbots are also used to pre-screen interested candidates by asking qualifying questions. Be aware that information given to and provided by chatbots is reviewed by HR.

[See: The Best Business Jobs.]

Video Interviews

Once you apply to a job, you may receive a link to a video interview platform before you talk with a recruiter. Recorded video interviews save recruiters time by replacing screening calls. They also provide candidates with an opportunity to prepare answers to questions.

Algorithms review recorded video interviews to evaluate the answers by analyzing facial expressions, word choice, speech rate and vocal tones. If all goes well, candidates move forward for in-person interviews.

Proponents of this kind of evaluation claim it removes human bias while providing recruiters with better-quality candidates in less time. For job seekers, a video interview provides the opportunity to thoughtfully construct your answers and explain your qualifications. During a phone interview, you may not have as much time to plan your responses as thoroughly.

The best advice for a video interview is to make sure you are prepared. Research the company, know about the job and make sure you record in a neutral, professional setting.

[See: What You Need to Know About Getting a Security Clearance.]

Assessments

Don’t be surprised if you are asked to take an assessment during the application process. By asking candidates to answer work-related questions, companies can compare candidate answers against current employee answers. While this assessment is another step in the process and takes more time for job seekers, it enables the employer to build predictive models and personality profiles that help identify candidates who may fit the job requirements and company culture more accurately.

Improved Communication

Staying in touch with candidates takes a significant amount of time. That’s especially so for those who may be qualified but are currently employed.

From scheduling interviews to sending texts after job fairs, artificial intelligence can automate communication to help engage potential candidates. These small time-saving steps can go a long way to improve how the potential candidate views the employer. And most job seekers agree that some communication is better than not hearing anything at all.

Talent Rediscovery

Companies already have large databases of candidates in their applicant tracking systems. Many of these candidates were at one time interested but may never have been contacted. Now algorithms can efficiently review this candidate data to help fill current job opportunities.

You would think this would be the first step HR would take when a job opportunity opens. But it can be time-consuming. HR also realizes that most previous applicants they reach out to today will already be employed. With artificial intelligence technology, these are no longer deterrents to proactively trying to recruit people who applied in the past.

Now more than ever, companies care about their reputations and are looking for ways to improve how they communicate with potential candidates. While artificial intelligence and machine learning are still new technologies, they are being tested by HR departments to improve the efficiency of the hiring process and the quality of candidate pools.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2018

8 Skills That Set Millennials Apart at Work

How to Quit Your Job

6 Ways Employers Recruit With Artificial Intelligence originally appeared on usnews.com