10 Public Colleges Where Accepted Students Enroll

Public institutions with high yields

From 76 to 100 percent, almost every admitted applicant enrolled in these 10 public schools. Most of these 10 institutions charge either no tuition or in-state tuition and fees below the national average, according to annual survey data on yield submitted to U.S. News by 491 ranked schools. U.S. News data show that five of these 10 public institutions had a 100 percent yield in fall 2017. Explore photos of these 10 schools, half of which had an incoming freshman class of less than 1,000 students in fall 2017.

Minot State University (ND)

U.S. News rank and category: 128-165, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Students accepted: 489

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 373

Yield: 76 percent

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology–Okmulgee

U.S. News rank and category: 27, Regional Colleges (West)

Students accepted: 856

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 697

Yield: 81 percent

Louisiana State University–Alexandria

U.S. News rank and category: 173-229, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Students accepted: 648

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 560

Yield: 86 percent

United States Naval Academy (MD)

U.S. News rank and category: 22 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Students accepted: 1,376

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 1,203

Yield: 87 percent

United States Military Academy (NY)

U.S. News rank and category: 18 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Students accepted: 1,240

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 1,212

Yield: 98 percent

Broward College (FL)

U.S. News rank and category: 65-85, Regional Colleges (South)

Students accepted: 5,566

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 5,566

Yield: 100 percent

East Central University (OK)

U.S. News rank and category: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)

Students accepted: 470

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 470

Yield: 100 percent

Indian River State College (FL)

U.S. News rank and category: 65-85, Regional Colleges (South)

Students accepted: 1,659

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 1,659

Yield: 100 percent

United States Air Force Academy (CO)

U.S. News rank and category: 30 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Students accepted: 1,180

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 1,180

Yield: 100 percent

United States Merchant Marine Academy (NY)

U.S. News rank and category: 3, Regional Colleges (North)

Students accepted: 279

Students who enrolled in fall 2017: 279

Yield: 100 percent

