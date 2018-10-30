Where in the World Are the 2019 Best Global Universities?

The location of an institution can be as important as your field of study. U.S. News released the 2019 edition of its Best Global Universities rankings this week, enabling students to compare schools globally, regionally…

The location of an institution can be as important as your field of study.

U.S. News released the 2019 edition of its Best Global Universities rankings this week, enabling students to compare schools globally, regionally and within specific countries. The universities that ranked in the top 50 span four continents. The vast majority — 33 — are in North America, followed by 11 in Europe, three in Asia and three in Australia.

Of those in North America, 30 reside in the United States and include private institutions, such as Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as well as public institutions, such as the University of California–Berkeley and the University of Washington. Among the schools located in Europe, six are in the United Kingdom and two are in Switzerland.

In last year’s edition, only one school in Asia made the top 50: the National University of Singapore. New to the top 50 this year are Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Tsinghua University in China.

Unsurprisingly, some of these global institutions are also located in large metropolitan cities, including London, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Singapore and Beijing. On the other end of the spectrum, a few universities reside in cities with populations around 100,000, such as Cambridge University of Cambridge in England, the University of Colorado–Boulder, École Polytechnique Federale of Lausanne in Switzerland, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

