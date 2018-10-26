Balanced Fund 11416.10 – .60 – 1.94 – 2.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1928.34 + .21 + .37 – 3.27 Emerging Markets 295.40 – .83 – 2.38 – 17.04 Equity Income Fund 11292.07 – 1.05 –…

Balanced Fund 11416.10 – .60 – 1.94 – 2.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1928.34 + .21 + .37 – 3.27

Emerging Markets 295.40 – .83 – 2.38 – 17.04

Equity Income Fund 11292.07 – 1.05 – 3.42 – 2.53

GNMA 707.20 + .21 + .49 – 1.28

General Municipal Debt 1297.59 + .05 + .29 – .49

Gold Fund 209.12 + .34 – 4.47 – 20.18

High Current Yield 2123.59 – .36 – .88 + .22

High Yield Municipal 609.09 + .02 + .27 + .98

International Fund 1688.13 – .76 – 3.59 – 11.88

Science and Technology Fund 2428.32 – 2.54 – 4.36 + 2.18

Short Investment Grade 355.50 + .05 + .12 + .79

Short Municipal 183.53 + .01 + .06 + .72

US Government 631.67 + .18 + .51 – 1.64

