Balanced Fund 11619.60 – .19 – .18 – .56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.04 – .11 – .50 – 3.73 Emerging Markets 306.00 + 1.12 + .74 – 14.06 Equity Income Fund 11647.24 – .38 +…

Balanced Fund 11619.60 – .19 – .18 – .56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1919.04 – .11 – .50 – 3.73

Emerging Markets 306.00 + 1.12 + .74 – 14.06

Equity Income Fund 11647.24 – .38 + .46 + .53

GNMA 703.43 – .04 – .26 – 1.81

General Municipal Debt 1294.18 + .03 + .02 – .75

Gold Fund 216.08 – 1.29 – 1.39 – 17.52

High Current Yield 2142.03 – .02 – .15 + 1.09

High Yield Municipal 607.80 + .05 – .06 + .76

International Fund 1743.53 – .43 – .67 – 8.99

Science and Technology Fund 2554.52 + .61 + .44 + 7.49

Short Investment Grade 355.05 – .04 + .66

Short Municipal 183.44 + .01 + .02 + .68

US Government 627.73 – .11 – .36 – 2.25

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.