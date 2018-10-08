Balanced Fund 11903.34 – .22 – 1.38 + 1.87 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.36 – .04 – 1.18 – 3.67 Emerging Markets 311.29 – .08 – 4.09 – 12.58 Equity Income Fund 12134.25 + .22 –…

Balanced Fund 11903.34 – .22 – 1.38 + 1.87

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.36 – .04 – 1.18 – 3.67

Emerging Markets 311.29 – .08 – 4.09 – 12.58

Equity Income Fund 12134.25 + .22 – .26 + 4.74

GNMA 703.34 – .05 – .81 – 1.82

General Municipal Debt 1298.35 + .09 – .50 – .43

Gold Fund 208.29 – .47 + .13 – 20.50

High Current Yield 2154.28 – .56 + 1.67

High Yield Municipal 610.48 + .01 – .62 + 1.21

International Fund 1819.95 – .56 – 3.07 – 5.00

Science and Technology Fund 2642.39 – 1.50 – 5.05 + 11.19

Short Investment Grade 355.03 + .04 – .07 + .65

Short Municipal 183.42 + .02 – .06 + .67

US Government 630.24 + .43 – .44 – 1.86

-0-

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.