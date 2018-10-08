Balanced Fund 11903.34 – .22 – 1.38 + 1.87 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.36 – .04 – 1.18 – 3.67 Emerging Markets 311.29 – .08 – 4.09 – 12.58 Equity Income Fund 12134.25 + .22 –…
Balanced Fund 11903.34 – .22 – 1.38 + 1.87
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.36 – .04 – 1.18 – 3.67
Emerging Markets 311.29 – .08 – 4.09 – 12.58
Equity Income Fund 12134.25 + .22 – .26 + 4.74
GNMA 703.34 – .05 – .81 – 1.82
General Municipal Debt 1298.35 + .09 – .50 – .43
Gold Fund 208.29 – .47 + .13 – 20.50
High Current Yield 2154.28 – .56 + 1.67
High Yield Municipal 610.48 + .01 – .62 + 1.21
International Fund 1819.95 – .56 – 3.07 – 5.00
Science and Technology Fund 2642.39 – 1.50 – 5.05 + 11.19
Short Investment Grade 355.03 + .04 – .07 + .65
Short Municipal 183.42 + .02 – .06 + .67
US Government 630.24 + .43 – .44 – 1.86
