By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:00 am 10/10/2018 12:00am
Democrats warily eye Avenatti’s flirtation with 2020 bid

US seeks answers about missing writer from Saudi ally

Supreme Court considering case on detention of immigrants

More than 70 decades later, an unknown soldier comes home

Trump rally crowd chants ‘Lock her up!’ about Sen. Feinstein

Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

In boon for farmers, Trump lifts restrictions on ethanol

Want election results? On West Coast, patience is required

Trump says he may pick new UN ambassador this month

Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench

