Democrats warily eye Avenatti’s flirtation with 2020 bid US seeks answers about missing writer from Saudi ally Supreme Court considering case on detention of immigrants More than 70 decades later, an unknown soldier comes home…
Democrats warily eye Avenatti’s flirtation with 2020 bid
US seeks answers about missing writer from Saudi ally
Supreme Court considering case on detention of immigrants
More than 70 decades later, an unknown soldier comes home
Trump rally crowd chants ‘Lock her up!’ about Sen. Feinstein
Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies
In boon for farmers, Trump lifts restrictions on ethanol
Want election results? On West Coast, patience is required
Trump says he may pick new UN ambassador this month
Court mood is jovial as Kavanaugh takes his place on bench
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.