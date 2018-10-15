2019 Best Global Universities Rankings Coming Oct. 30

For the fifth year, U.S. News will produce rankings to help guide students exploring higher education options outside of their home country. On Tuesday, Oct. 30, U.S. News will release the 2019 Best Global Universities…

For the fifth year, U.S. News will produce rankings to help guide students exploring higher education options outside of their home country.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, U.S. News will release the 2019 Best Global Universities rankings, which focus on schools’ academic research and reputation, not their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Students can use these rankings to accurately compare universities — including U.S. colleges — globally, regionally and within their own country, as well as by field of study.

The overall Best Global Universities rankings will encompass the top 1,250 universities across 75 countries. U.S. News will also publish five regional rankings of the top universities in Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America.

Country-specific rankings will be released again this year. In the 2019 edition, U.S. News will publish 42 country rankings — including 12 countries with large numbers of ranked schools: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

In addition, U.S. News will once again publish the top global universities in 22 subject areas, including key fields such as engineering, computer science, and economics and business. The number of schools ranked in each of the subject rankings in the 2019 edition will remain unchanged except in the fields of environment/ecology; molecular biology and genetics; and neuroscience and behavior, which will each have 400 universities ranked compared with 200 last year.

To produce the global rankings, which are based on data and metrics provided by Clarivate Analytics InCites, U.S. News uses a methodology that focuses on factors that measure research performance. The ranking indicators for the overall rankings include those that measure a university’s global and regional reputation and academic research performance using bibliometric indicators such as citations and publications.

U.S. News uses a separate methodology for the subject-specific rankings based on academic research performance in each subject. These subject rankings are not of academic majors, departments or a specific school at a university like a business or medical school. U.S. News uses various bibliometric measures, including publications and citations, as well as indicators for global and regional reputation in each specific subject.

Media representatives: To get access to 2019 Best Global Universities rankings materials in advance, please email Education-PR@usnews.com.

2019 Best Global Universities Rankings Coming Oct. 30 originally appeared on usnews.com