Take a College Tour Through Illinois

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 25, 2018 8:00 pm 09/25/2018 08:00pm
U.S. News visited universities big, small and in between across the Prairie State, making stops at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago around the Windy City, liberal arts institution Knox College, and the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign. Follow along for a sense of how these Midwest schools stand out and measure up.

Illinois College Road Trip:

Northwestern University

University of Chicago

University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Knox College

