Balanced Fund 12092.19 – .11 + .48 + 3.48

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1943.89 + .05 – .30 – 2.49

Emerging Markets 325.33 + .62 + 1.98 – 8.64

Equity Income Fund 12314.34 + .25 + 1.29 + 6.29

GNMA 708.28 + .03 – .28 – 1.13

General Municipal Debt 1301.06 – .17 – .44 – .22

Gold Fund 208.73 – 1.67 + 3.41 – 20.33

High Current Yield 2162.16 + .13 + .23 + 2.04

High Yield Municipal 613.23 – .05 – .34 + 1.66

International Fund 1892.66 + .09 + 2.44 – 1.20

Science and Technology Fund 2763.21 – .64 – .77 + 16.27

Short Investment Grade 354.96 + .02 + .03 + .63

Short Municipal 183.47 – .01 – .09 + .69

US Government 633.93 + .22 – .15 – 1.28

