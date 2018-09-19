202
By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 6:23 pm 09/19/2018 06:23pm
Balanced Fund 12044.33 + .09 + .45 + 3.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1938.01 – .24 – .65 – 2.78

Emerging Markets 320.70 + .96 + 2.47 – 9.94

Equity Income Fund 12196.63 + .11 + .81 + 5.28

GNMA 707.65 – .13 – .48 – 1.22

General Municipal Debt 1301.80 – .21 – .46 – .16

Gold Fund 208.97 + 1.40 + 2.66 – 20.24

High Current Yield 2161.83 + .10 + .38 + 2.03

High Yield Municipal 613.19 – .17 – .41 + 1.66

International Fund 1868.76 + .44 + 1.98 – 2.45

Science and Technology Fund 2752.60 – .29 – .09 + 15.82

Short Investment Grade 354.89 + .01 + .61

Short Municipal 183.51 – .02 – .09 + .71

US Government 631.44 – .28 – .69 – 1.67

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
