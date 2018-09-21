202
Home » Latest News » Gold lower, silver higher

Gold lower, silver higher

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 3:28 pm 09/21/2018 03:28pm
Share

The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1196.20 an ounce — down $10.00.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.27 an ounce — up five cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500