Dollar little changed

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 11:06 am 09/14/2018 11:06am
The U.S. dollar is little changed against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday.

And the dollar is trading at 18.86 Mexican pesos, up slightly from late Thursday.

