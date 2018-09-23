AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 12:00 am 09/23/2018 12:00am
The Latest: Committee to look into second woman’s accusation

As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges

Amid furor, Trump pushes pause on deciding Rosenstein’s fate

Pompeo: No end to NKorea sanctions until ‘denuclearization’

Tenn. Democrat aims for Senate win by edging away from party

Trump holding a campaign rally in West Virginia Saturday

As aid checks go out, farmers worry bailout won’t be enough

At UN, unrepentant Trump set to rattle foes, friends alike

Many states’ governor’s races become proxy battle over Trump

US considers limit on green cards for immigrants on benefits

