AP Top Political News at 11:11 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 12:00 am 09/19/2018 12:00am
Lawmaker: US Senate, staff targeted by state-backed hackers

How 65 women came to Kavanaugh’s defense in matter of hours

Bredesen backs Senate vote if Kavanaugh accuser won’t appear

Judge sets Dec. 18 sentencing for Michael Flynn

Koreas summit kick-starts stalled nuclear talks with US

Trump comforts storm-ravaged Carolinas with hot dogs, hugs

Federal agency says it lost track of 1,488 migrant children

Trump says ‘hard to imagine’ Kavanaugh guilty of allegation

Senators grapple with accusation against Kavanaugh, denial

Judge: US can’t deny passport over refusing to pick gender

