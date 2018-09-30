30 Charming Bed-and-Breakfasts Across America

Travel to these incredible inns and mansions for a romantic getaway or adventure-filled weekend. Just mention the term bed-and-breakfast and images of plush linens gracing four-poster beds and fluffy three-egg omelets served with hot homemade…

Just mention the term bed-and-breakfast and images of plush linens gracing four-poster beds and fluffy three-egg omelets served with hot homemade muffins immediately come to mind. Cozier than large resorts or hotels, these properties offer an inviting, intimate environment where innkeepers are often present to look after every guest. Whether you’re searching for a luxurious coastal retreat, a stately historic mansion in the city or a private enclave in the countryside or mountains, these 30 notable bed-and-breakfasts will entice you to pack your bags and go.

The Queen Victoria Bed & Breakfast: Cape May, New Jersey

This elegant property is a great home base for exploring the seaside town of Cape May. The Queen Victoria Bed & Breakfast features 35 rooms spread across four 18th-century, Victorian-style buildings, creating an unforgettable B&B experience. Begin the day with a hearty buffet breakfast before venturing out to the beach, which is just one block south. Then, return to enjoy afternoon tea with savory bites and sweets.

Port D’ Hiver Bed and Breakfast: Melbourne Beach, Florida

Plan a romantic barrier island getaway to this coastal bed-and-breakfast. Just steps away from the beach, Port D’Hiver offers 10 charming rooms and a bougainvillea-filled courtyard that creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. In addition to a delectable breakfast, the property provides freshly baked cookies all day and an evening wine reception with light bites. What’s more, the property’s staff can arrange in-room massages for guests or help visitors book off-site services at a local spa.

Nobnocket Boutique Inn: Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

Open year-round, Nobnocket Boutique Inn can be found on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, picturesquely perched atop a bluff above Vineyard Haven Harbor. The chic, modern design of the inn’s seven rooms is unique in contrast to the more traditional style often seen in other bed-and-breakfasts across the island. In the morning, guests can savor a gourmet breakfast with locally sourced products, including Chilmark coffee and homemade jams.

Brampton Bed & Breakfast Inn: Chestertown, Maryland

Make reservations at this 13-room manor house, established in 1860, for a romantic retreat along Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Set on 20 acres, the Brampton Bed & Breakfast Inn is located just minutes from Chestertown and its scenic riverfront. After a morning of exploring, return for afternoon social hour complete with sweet and savory snacks. Come nightfall, guests can kick back by the inn’s fire pit then venture out to Blue Bird Tavern or Billy’s Crabs for some fresh seafood.

Captain Lord Mansion: Kennebunkport, Maine

This historic shipbuilder’s mansion offers a welcome respite to relaxation seekers year-round. With 21 elegantly appointed rooms and suites featuring heated bathroom floors, fireplaces and jetted tubs, Captain Lord Mansion is the perfect place to unwind after sightseeing. If you need a little help getting into vacation mode, head to the in-house spa or raid the inn’s well-stocked wine cellar. In the morning, enjoy a hearty (and complimentary) Maine breakfast and meet and mingle with new and returning guests.

Clermont Bluffs Bed and Breakfast: Natchez, Mississippi

Enjoy Mississippi River views from atop a 200-foot-tall bluff at this intimate Victorian-era B&B. Located about 2 miles north of Natchez’s Main Street, Clermont Bluffs Bed and Breakfast offers four rooms. If you’re looking for a treat, book the Cardinal Branch room, which features a newly renovated bathroom with an overhead rain shower and clawfoot tub. After breakfast, take a tour of local antebellum mansions, then find a venue in town to listen to live delta blues music.

The Inn at Onancock: Onancock, Virginia

The former port town of Onancock is an ideal locale where visitors can begin their exploration of the natural beauty of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Hosts at this quaint, five-room B&B start every guest’s day with butler tray service before serving a sit-down gourmet breakfast. In the evening, travelers can relax at the signature Wine Down Hour or board the property’s boat, Inn-Courage, for a cruise along Onancock Creek and the mouth of Chesapeake Bay.

Colette’s Bed & Breakfast: Port Angeles, Washington

Travelers can experience unrivaled views of the Strait of Juan de Fuca at this romantic five-suite property on the Olympic Peninsula. All the luxurious suites at Colette’s Bed & Breakfast feature water views, fireplaces and private patios. After a Pacific Northwest-inspired breakfast, guests should tour the property and its gardens, which boast incredible Olympic Mountain Range vistas. Then, explore nearby Olympic National Park, the local wineries and the Sequim-Dungeness Valley, the “Lavender Capital of North America.”

Portland’s White House: Portland, Oregon

Located in the historic Irvington District, Portland’s White House features eight rooms and was built as a private home in 1911. With massive columns and beautiful Greek Revivalist architecture, the mansion is a nod to Portland‘s grand past. Visitors can stay in the carriage house or main house, both of which offer accommodations with period decor alongside modern amenities. Come morning, linger over a specially prepared breakfast before heading to the city’s popular attractions, including the Japanese Garden and Powell’s City of Books.

The Caldwell House Bed & Breakfast: Salisbury Mills, New York

Situated in the lower Hudson River Valley, this 19th-century inn with 14 rooms combines many of its original details and antiques with new, luxe amenities. For a cozy stay, book a room with a fireplace and stay in to savor the Caldwell’s three-course breakfast in the morning. After that, spend your vacation sampling wines along the Shawangunk Wine Trail and perusing local antique shops and farmers markets.

The Governor’s House Inn: Charleston, South Carolina

This former governor’s mansion-turned-restored inn brings nearly 260 years of history to life. Many of the inn’s 11 rooms and suites feature period antiques, original heart of pine wood floors and four-poster beds. Several also have private sitting areas or balconies. Start your day with a hearty Southern-inspired breakfast, then after exploring Charleston, head back to the B&B to chat with other guests over late afternoon wine and cheese.

The Twelve Oaks: Covington, Georgia

Plan a weekend getaway to this historic antebellum mansion, found just 30 miles east of Atlanta. The 12,000-square-foot mansion, built in 1836 and equipped with eight rooms, aims to spoil its guests with luxurious amenities, including Egyptian cotton sheets and remote-controlled fireplaces. On balmy afternoons, relax and sip Champagne in your spa tub or join other guests for the Sippin’ and Nibblin’ social hour.

The Welsh Hills Inn: Granville, Ohio

Take in the scenery of the beautiful rolling Welsh Hills at this B&B. The five-room property is situated on 15 acres in horse and alpaca country, about 40 miles northeast of Columbus. You can stay active or remain passively relaxed thanks to a mix of amenities, such as hammocks and bike rentals. The property hosts a complimentary wine and cheese social daily and massage services are also available. When you’re ready to explore, visit the nearby New England-style village of Granville.

The Verandas Bed & Breakfast: Wilmington, North Carolina

The owner of this eight-room antebellum mansion travels the world collecting antiques and art to decorate the B&B. Located in the center of Wilmington’s historic district, The Verandas Bed & Breakfast features a formal living room, a piano room, a terrace and gardens in addition to its elegant accommodations. In the mornings, the dining room table is set with fine china for guests to indulge in house specialties like individual cheese soufflés with pesto and parmesan cheese.

Rabbit Hill Inn: Lower Waterford, Vermont

This adults-only hideaway offers 19 romantic rooms and provides stellar views of New Hampshire’s White Mountains from its perch in northeastern Vermont. Cozy up by the fireplace with your plus one or enjoy an in-room massage followed by dinner at the inn. Later, head to the on-site Snooty Fox pub for tasty libations before returning to a candle-glow turndown service. After a gourmet breakfast, explore the outdoors in the area known as the “Northeast Kingdom” Of Vermont.

The Inn at Bowman’s Hill: New Hope, Pennsylvania

For the ultimate romantic getaway, plan a retreat to this gated estate just 70 miles southwest of New York City and 40 miles north of Philadelphia. You can explore the lush grounds or relax in one of the inn’s eight rooms and suites. Then, take time to discover the town of New Hope with its eclectic galleries and restaurants. In the morning, collect your eggs for a traditional English breakfast from the property’s flock of free-range hens.

The Hoyt House Bed and Breakfast: Fernandina Beach, Florida

Moss-covered, 250-year-old live oak trees surround this elegant Victorian mansion, built in 1905 and located in downtown Fernandina Beach on Amelia Island. Beautiful gardens and a welcoming wraparound porch greet guests as they arrive. Reserve a room in one of 10 accommodations decorated in early 1900s-inspired furnishings. And after settling in, use one of the property’s complimentary bikes to cycle a few blocks east to the white sand beaches.

The Black Walnut Bed & Breakfast Inn: Asheville, North Carolina

Designed by Richard Sharp Smith, the supervising architect of Biltmore Estate, this centuries-old B&B features eight bedrooms and public spaces decorated in the manner of an English country home. The English theme carries over into the dining options: The inn offers guests a hearty, three-course breakfast and afternoon tea, complete with homemade pastries, daily. Once you’ve gotten your fill, take a short walk downtown to explore Asheville‘s eclectic shops, galleries and notable breweries and restaurants.

The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono: Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii

Located in the heart of Maui, The Old Wailuku Inn at Ulupono is a welcoming alternative to the island’s big resort hotels. The historic inn was originally built as a private home in 1924. Now, it offers 10 guest rooms that blend the style of 1920s Hawaii with today’s modern amenities. Breakfast here is a treat, featuring plenty of local fruit, including papaya from the inn’s garden, and house-blended coffee.

Churchill Manor: Napa, California

Sample wines at local vineyards during the day and then return to this stately, 19th-century mansion to relax in style. Churchill Manor, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sits just one block from the Napa River and is within walking distance of many Napa Valley restaurants and tasting rooms. The 10 beautifully appointed rooms are named after local wineries and include fireplaces and soaking tubs. In the morning, guests can enjoy a hearty, three-course breakfast on the veranda.

The Inn at Sunrise Point: Lincolnville, Maine

Experience a quintessential coastal Maine vacation at this luxury B&B located on scenic Penobscot Bay. The bayfront property features 12 uniquely decorated rooms, cottages and suites, all of which come with fireplaces. Spend the day in the nearby village of Camden then return to relax and sip Champagne on the front porch of the main house or your private deck. Come morning, take in the incredible sunrise before feasting on a three-course breakfast in the conservatory.

The Inn at Vaucluse Spring: Stephens City, Virginia

Disconnect among the natural beauty of the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains at this sprawling 44-acre village. Located 10 miles from Winchester, Virginia, The Inn at Vaucluse Spring features accommodations in three private cabins, a beautifully restored 1790s manor house and an 1850s log home. Explore the grounds, including Vaucluse Spring, which produces 1.5 million gallons of fresh water each day, and be on the lookout for local wildlife including wild turkey, deer and rabbits.

Cliffside Inn: Newport, Rhode Island

Relive the grandeur of Newport‘s Gilded Age with a getaway to this 1876 Victorian mansion. The historic inn features 16 elegant guest rooms, formal gardens with walking paths and an outdoor fireplace. Stroll along the scenic Cliff Walk and take in views of the ocean and beach, then make your way into town for cocktails and dinner at one of the waterfront restaurants. The next evening, take a memorable sunset cruise on Narragansett Bay.

Vrooman Mansion: Bloomington, Illinois

For a step back in time, plan a road trip along iconic Route 66 with an overnight stay at seven-room Vrooman Mansion in central Illinois. Built in 1869, with an addition constructed in 1900, the Vrooman Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Here, every guest receives a personal tour of the mansion and carriage house in addition to breakfast. Guests will also enjoy its central location, within walking distance of restaurants, museums and antique shops.

Willis Graves Bed & Breakfast: Burlington, Kentucky

Take a short, 16-mile drive southwest of Cincinnati to experience a quiet weekend getaway in northern Kentucky. Reserve one of five rooms in either the 1850s Federal-style home or log cabin dating back to the 1830s. The innkeeper is a chef, so breakfast is a real treat with specialty dishes made with local and organic ingredients. While here, travelers can sample Kentucky bourbon at nearby distilleries or kick back and relax.

Old Monterey Inn: Monterey, California

The Monterey Peninsula offers much to see and do, but you may never want to leave this beautiful 10-room property. This English Tudor-style manor was built as a private home in 1929 and is surrounded by lush gardens and grand old trees. The accommodations highlight original architectural details, such as stained glass windows and carved woodwork. Visitors should reserve time for a signature treatment at the on-site spa and then join guests by the fire for afternoon wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Castle in the Country Bed & Breakfast Inn: Allegan, Michigan

Plan a relaxing getaway to this idyllic country retreat, located just 30 miles southeast of Saugatauk and the western Michigan coast. The lush property showcases 65 acres of gardens and wooded areas, and features an 80-acre private lake. The interior decor varies by room, but most feature fireplaces and two-person whirlpool tubs. Begin your day with a homemade breakfast before heading to nearby beaches or a brewery or winery tasting. If you have time, treat yourself to a picnic on the B&B’s beautiful grounds.

Stonecroft Country Inn: Ledyard, Connecticut

Reserve a room in the renovated post and beam Yellow Barn or the historic 1807 House at this secluded 10-room estate that stretches across 6 acres. The 1807 House includes original architectural features and fewer modern amenities compared to the Yellow Barn, which features fireplaces, bathrooms with Jacuzzi tubs and heated towel racks. Guests can enjoy a homemade seasonally inspired breakfast then check out the nearby Mystic Seaport Museum and the Mystic Aquarium.

Coyote Bluff Estate: Somers, Montana

Take time to experience western Montana’s incredible scenery from this picturesque locale in Flathead Valley. Located just 43 miles south of Glacier National Park, Coyote Bluff Estate and its 32 acres offer incredible vistas of Flathead Lake and the Mission Mountains. Here, you’ll find three spacious suites perfect for a romantic getaway. Travelers can take advantage of the gourmet breakfast served daily, the on-site library and the game room before exploring the great outdoors.

Canyon Villa Bed & Breakfast Inn of Sedona: Sedona, Arizona

Wake up surrounded by Sedona‘s majestic red rocks at this chic property. The Canyon Villa Bed & Breakfast Inn of Sedona was built in 1992 to highlight the surrounding natural wonders, with 11 rooms boasting impressive views of Bell Rock or Courthouse Butte. Begin the day with homemade cinnamon rolls followed by a hearty entree like roasted vegetable quiche or lemon soufflé pancakes. Afterward, visit the nearby Montezuma Castle National Monument or head into town to see the works of local artisans.

