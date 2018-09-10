10 Products You Should Wait Until Black Friday to Buy

With temperatures cooling off and kids going back to school, it may be tempting to head to the mall this month to pick up warm-weather clothing, electronics and educational devices. But waiting until Black Friday,…

With temperatures cooling off and kids going back to school, it may be tempting to head to the mall this month to pick up warm-weather clothing, electronics and educational devices. But waiting until Black Friday, which takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, will help you score better deals on these popular products.

Some of the best products to buy on Black Friday are doorbusters that get people in the door at big-box retailers. Keep in mind that sometimes sale items will only be in brick-and-mortar stores, not online, and quantities are often limited. Here are a few great deals that you will find on Black Friday if you can wait until the shopping holiday arrives.

Televisions. During the winter, many folks spend more time indoors in front of a television screen. In fact, the Super Bowl, which takes place mid-winter, is one of the biggest TV-viewing days of the year. If winter is the best time to watch television, Black Friday is the best time to purchase one. On Black Friday, you will find some of the best deals in the form of doorbuster prices on televisions. Big-box retailers often use TVs as a draw to get shoppers in the door.

Game consoles. Another popular doorbuster among big-box stores is video game consoles. This is especially true with bundles that combine game consoles with popular games or accessories. Keep in mind that you will get an even better deal if you do not need to get the latest and greatest game console but are instead satisfied with last season’s offerings.

Movies. One of the favorite holiday season activities for many families is watching a movie together. Movies are popular Christmas gifts as well. Therefore, new releases, especially kid- or family-oriented movies, are often discounted significantly on Black Friday to get consumers into stores.

Laptops. Although people increasingly use phones and tablets for many online activities, laptops remain the main productivity device for work and school. Every year, manufacturers improve speed, storage capacity and battery life. Price comparison is easy, and product differentiation is difficult, given that laptops are usually purchased on technical specifications. Therefore, as price competition is especially intense, Black Friday is a great time to buy a laptop.

Apple products. Generally, Apple tightly controls the pricing of its products, and it’s hard to get discounted pricing on any current Apple product at any retailer. The one exception to Apple’s tight control of uniform pricing is Black Friday. This is the one day when you can get deals on the latest iPads and iPhones, sometimes up to $150 off regular prices via a gift card. Both the Apple store and third-party retailers such as Walmart and Target often have Black Friday deals on Apple products.

Appliances. Many people only purchase a new appliance when their current one is about to die. While it is great to maximize the usable lifespan of an appliance, Black Friday is a great time to replace your old refrigerator or washing machine if it’s on its last legs. Also, if you are hosting family over the holidays, it’s even more important that all your appliances are working properly. Retailers stock up on inventory of appliances in September and October as back-to-school is a popular time to buy. Therefore, when Black Friday comes around, any remaining appliances are on sale at great prices.

Winter apparel. If you are looking for the best prices on winter wear, such as coats, Black Friday is not the best time. March is. However, Black Friday prices for winter gear are still very good and lower than in December or January. Most importantly, getting a winter item on Black Friday means that you will be able to use it that same season.

Sneakers. Winter is not running season, but it is great sneaker-shopping season. Athletic shoes, especially those that aren’t hot or trendy, tend to get discounted significantly during Black Friday and November.

Vacations. The general rule for getting deals on vacations and trips is to be flexible on timing. Many travel destinations run specials during Black Friday that fill out their off-season. Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on a late-March ski trip or a mid-December theme park vacation.

Beauty products. We all want to look good for family occasions, so beauty products are in demand during the holiday season. Black Friday is a great time to get a deal on sampler boxes from popular brands and retailers.

