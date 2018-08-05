Develop a Time-Management Plan for the SAT Essay

The SAT‘s optional essay section provides test-takers with 50 minutes to compose a response to a given passage. At first glance, 50 minutes may seem like ample time to complete this task, but the SAT…

The SAT‘s optional essay section provides test-takers with 50 minutes to compose a response to a given passage.

At first glance, 50 minutes may seem like ample time to complete this task, but the SAT requires high school students to use several skills, such as reading comprehension, analysis and synthesis, to name just three. Any one of the steps necessary to write the essay may set you back precious minutes, especially if you do not have a plan in place.

It is important to note that the SAT essay is optional, and an increasing number of schools no longer require it as part of the application process. But if you intend to sit for the SAT essay, here are guidelines on how much time to allot to each writing task on test day to help you excel.

Briefly review the prompt (one minute). Each SAT essay passage, including this example, begins with the same instructions to note how the author uses evidence, reasoning and stylistic or persuasive elements. Familiarize yourself with these instructions so you will not have to read them closely on test day. When you sit for the exam, you should take no more than a minute to briefly orient yourself.

But remember that additional instructions appear after the passage. This guidance can help you identify how you want to approach your essay.

Carefully read the passage (10 minutes). As you read, look for a topic sentence and transitions that will guide you through the main and supporting points of the passage.

Literary elements are also worth noting. Imagery, metaphors, personal anecdotes, repetition and similes can all point to emotional or persuasive appeals. Statistics are noteworthy too, as they are almost always used as evidence. Some writers may also use outside sources of authority, like important organizations or individual experts, to strengthen their own credibility or prove a specific point.

If an element is used to enhance the argument or message of the passage, take note.

Structure your essay and select evidence (10 minutes). After reading the passage, create an outline that includes one or two specific supporting examples for each paragraph.

There are several ways to organize your essay, but one option is to start by discussing the passage’s introduction. Use your first full body paragraph to talk about how the author hooks the audience with the introduction, and then use your second full body paragraph to address the main argument of the essay, noting the primary pieces of evidence or reasoning the author uses to arrive at that point.

Your final full body paragraph can focus on how the author ends his or her essay, which is often with a call to action or a call to reflection.

Keep your conclusion short. Revisit your main points and talk about how the entire passage works as a whole to target and successfully capture the primary audience.

Write your essay (25 minutes). At this stage, ensure each of your body paragraphs has a topic sentence and introduces and analyzes each piece of evidence. Avoid merely summarizing what the passage’s argument is; instead, you need to specify how the argument is designed to be persuasive.

When in doubt, think about who the audience might be, and ask how each persuasive move might affect that audience.

Proofread (four minutes). People often process their thoughts while writing, which can lead to repetitive sentences and thoughts that start to go one way and end up going another. These issues, along with obvious grammar mistakes, can be fixed during the editing stage.

The best way to practice time management on the SAT essay is to write a sample response and see how long it takes to move from step to step.

If you’re taking too long to read the passage, ask yourself what is draining that time. If you are getting stuck brainstorming your outline, make sure you are sticking to your template and not taking too many notes. You only need enough evidence to support two to three body paragraphs.

Use these tips and you should find the SAT essay much more approachable.

