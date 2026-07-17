Texas Tech signs naming rights deal with digital assets company Galaxy

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has signed a 15-year naming rights partnership with digital assets and infrastructure company Galaxy.…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has signed a 15-year naming rights partnership with digital assets and infrastructure company Galaxy.

Terms of the deal announced on Friday were not disclosed. The partnership will begin with the 2026 season.

The Red Raiders’ football stadium will be renamed Galaxy Stadium and the partnership will include NIL opportunities for Texas Tech student-athletes.

The deal comes on the heels of a tumultuous time at Texas Tech surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Texas Tech planned to play Sorsby after he transferred from Cincinnati despite admitting to betting on games as a freshman while at Indiana.

The quarterback ultimately abandoned a legal effort to regain his eligibility after the NCAA suspended him for gambling and has said he will wait until next year to enter the NFL draft.

The Texas Tribune reported Texas Tech Board of Regents Chair Cody Campbell donated $274,300 to a fundraising committee supporting Texas attorney general Ken Paxton in his bid for U.S. Senate. Paxton sent a letter to the Big 12 the following day, saying that any attempts to sanction the university for fielding Sorsby would be “unlawful” and potentially expose it to $200 million in damages.

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