Smart details Amaris Williams’ ACL injury, gives Nate Frazier ankle update after G-Day scrimmage

Georgia edge rusher Amaris Williams suffered a non-contact knee injury and is expected to miss extended time, Kirby Smart confirmed…

Georgia edge rusher Amaris Williams suffered a non-contact knee injury and is expected to miss extended time, Kirby Smart confirmed Saturday following the program’s annual G-Day spring scrimmage.

Smart declined to give a timetable on Williams’ return. Williams did not compete in the scrimmage.

“I don’t know how long he’s out,” Smart said. “You never know how long it is with the ACL. George (Pickens) was able to come back and play — he had a similar injury. You never put a timetable on it. He doesn’t want to put a timetable on it. He wants to do what he can to recover and get better.”

Williams is one of the Bulldogs’ nine transfers this season. He joins Georgia after two years at Auburn, most recently playing in 14 games and posting nine tackles and two sacks in 2025.

He isn’t the first Bulldog to go down with an ACL injury during spring practice.

Smart referenced Pickens, who tore his ACL at Georgia in the spring of his sophomore year during a non-contact drill. Pickens made an accelerated recovery and returned roughly eight months later to compete in Georgia’s final four games, including the 2022 national championship game.

By Smart’s count, he has witnessed seven to nine ACL tears during his 11 years in Athens, and all but one have been non-contact.

The Bulldogs have several other injuries to monitor at the moment, but disaster appears to have been avoided with running back Nate Frazier, who limped off the field on Saturday after one carry.

Smart said the decision to keep Frazier out of the rest of the game was more precautionary than anything.

“He had an ankle coming out of the last game,” Smart said. “He came back from that and went through all spring, and then that first carry he reaggravated that ankle, so we held him (out).”

Other key returners, including Demello Jones and Raylen Wilson, were sidelined during the spring game as well. Smart didn’t express an abundance of concern for either injury.

“Demello played all through spring. He had a pull last week going up for a ball. Had a soft tissue injury — hamstring,” he said. “Raylen had a knee during spring that bothered him, and we shut him down.”

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