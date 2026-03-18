Georgia’s Oscar Delp impresses at pro day after missing NFL combine drills with foot injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — For Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, Wednesday’s pro day was an opportunity to show he’s recovered…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — For Georgia tight end Oscar Delp, Wednesday’s pro day was an opportunity to show he’s recovered from a hairline fracture in his foot.

Coaches, scouts and executives from all 32 NFL teams gathered in Athens on Wednesday to observe 10 prospects take the field.

Delp was held out of on-field drills at the NFL combine last month after a routine physical revealed the injury.

“It was definitely a shock,” Delp said Wednesday. “It was something I kind of heard about in the middle of the season, but I was just as shocked as everyone else.”

The 6-foot-5 tight end impressed in the 40-yard dash. He also participated in positional work, where he connected with former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Delp said he recently met with Dr. Norman Waldrop, a team physician and orthopedic consultant for the New Orleans Saints, and compared X-rays from the combine to the initial discovery of the injury.

“Luckily, it’s been healing, and it’s something I do not need to get surgery on,” he said. “Just answered a lot of questions for teams out here today. I was told by all the doctors in Indianapolis that I was cleared. … It just came down to liability issues with the people that put on the combine.”

Delp said despite any combine concerns, he’s completely pain free.

“My foot feels like a normal foot,” he said. “I had no pain, ever.”

Coach Kirby Smart squashed any potential injury concerns from coaches, referring to Delp as one of his most durable players.

“(I’m) excited for him,” Smart said. “He’s done a great job today alone. He ran really fast times, jumped really high. Happy he’s healthy enough to do it because he’s been probably one of our most durable players in terms of not having injuries, being tough at practice. I don’t think the guy’s ever missed anything, so glad he got to do it today.”

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