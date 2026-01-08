Florida QB D.J. Lagway heading to Baylor, Wake Forest signs QB Gio Lopez from UNC

Starting quarterbacks D.J. Lagway and Gio Lopez are on the move. Lagway told On3 that he would head to Baylor…

Starting quarterbacks D.J. Lagway and Gio Lopez are on the move.

Lagway told On3 that he would head to Baylor after playing last year at Florida, according to a social-media post Thursday. Additionally, Lopez is moving from one Atlantic Coast Conference school in North Carolina to another by going from UNC to Wake Forest.

Lagway threw for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns last year for the Gators, who fired coach Billy Napier during the season and hired Tulane’s Jon Sumrall.

Lopez worked as the starter for Bill Belichick’s first college team at UNC, but the Demon Deacons announced Lopez’s signing in a social-media post. That means Lopez will go from South Alabama in 2024 to Chapel Hill in 2025, then move roughly 80 miles west to Winston-Salem ahead of Jake Dickert’s second season at Wake Forest.

The 6-foot Lopez started all 11 games he played last year, throwing for 1,747 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was knocked early from the season-ending loss at rival N.C. State with a leg injury.

Wake Forest beat UNC in November, with Lopez throwing for 201 yards. The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons don’t play in 2026 as the ACC transitions into a nine-game scheduling model in league play.

Linebacker switches Big Ten schools

Linebacker Christian Alliegro is going from Wisconsin to Ohio State, he announced in an Instagram collaborative post with On3.

Alliegro received an honorable mention when Big Ten coaches and media announced their all-conference teams this season. He recorded 53 tackles — eight for loss — and four sacks this season after having 66 tackles with three sacks in 2024.

His decision comes the same week that Wisconsin announced it was adding former Ohio State cornerback Bryce West. Wisconsin has announced the signings of a total of 16 transfers from other Bowl Subdivision schools this week.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.