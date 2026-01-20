Live Radio
Home » College Football » The AP Top 25

The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

January 20, 2026, 11:58 AM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Indiana (66) 16-0 1650 1
2. Miami (FL) 13-3 1584 10
3. Mississippi 13-2 1492 6
4. Oregon 13-2 1429 5
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1378 3
6. Georgia 12-2 1364 2
7. Texas Tech 12-2 1232 4
8. Texas A&M 11-2 1157 7
9. Alabama 11-4 1065 11
10. Notre Dame 10-2 1049 9
11. BYU 12-2 961 12
12. Texas 10-3 952 14
13. Oklahoma 10-3 941 8
14. Utah 11-2 812 15
15. Vanderbilt 10-3 623 13
16. Virginia 11-3 603 20
17. Iowa 9-4 430
18. Tulane 11-3 404 17
19. James Madison 12-2 399 19
20. Southern Cal 9-4 378 16
21. Michigan 9-4 276 18
22. Houston 10-3 270
23. Navy 11-2 227 22
24. North Texas 12-2 191 23
25. TCU 9-4 125

Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Old Dominion 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up