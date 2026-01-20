The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Indiana (66) 16-0 1650 1 2. Miami (FL) 13-3 1584 10 3. Mississippi 13-2 1492 6 4. Oregon 13-2 1429 5 5. Ohio St. 12-2 1378 3 6. Georgia 12-2 1364 2 7. Texas Tech 12-2 1232 4 8. Texas A&M 11-2 1157 7 9. Alabama 11-4 1065 11 10. Notre Dame 10-2 1049 9 11. BYU 12-2 961 12 12. Texas 10-3 952 14 13. Oklahoma 10-3 941 8 14. Utah 11-2 812 15 15. Vanderbilt 10-3 623 13 16. Virginia 11-3 603 20 17. Iowa 9-4 430 – 18. Tulane 11-3 404 17 19. James Madison 12-2 399 19 20. Southern Cal 9-4 378 16 21. Michigan 9-4 276 18 22. Houston 10-3 270 – 23. Navy 11-2 227 22 24. North Texas 12-2 191 23 25. TCU 9-4 125 –

Others receiving votes: Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Old Dominion 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

