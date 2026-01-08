Quarterbacks Moore and Mendoza face off again as Oregon plays Indiana in the CFP semis

The first meeting between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore wasn’t pretty. It was two years ago, before the Pac-12’s demise.…

The first meeting between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore wasn’t pretty.

It was two years ago, before the Pac-12’s demise. Mendoza was quarterback at California, while Moore started for UCLA in the final game of the regular season.

Cal went on to win 33-7. Mendoza, who started the season as Cal’s third-string QB, threw for a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. Moore was also picked off twice.

So much has changed since then.

Moore transferred to Oregon, where he waited behind starter Dillon Gabriel last season for his turn. Mendoza spent one more year with Cal, which had jumped to the ACC amid conference realignment, before landing at Indiana.

With that year of growth under their belts, both quarterbacks looked considerably more polished when they met again in October. Mendoza’s Indiana came out on top 30-20 in Eugene after he threw for 215 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the Hoosiers in front for good.

Moore threw for 186 yards and a TD, but was picked off twice and also sacked six times.

That first meeting in Eugene propelled undefeated Indiana up the rankings and smack into the College Football Playoff conversation. The Hoosiers didn’t drop a game all season and beat Ohio State for the Big Ten title to grab a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Mendoza, of course, went on to win the Heisman Trophy. He has thrown for 3,172 yards and 36 touchdowns, with just six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 256 yards and six scores.

“To me that’s the winning edge. I mean, when you look at a quarterback, obviously he’s gotta have throwing ability and be able to process, but the ability to extend plays, whether it’s with his legs or once he’s out of the pocket with his arm, his eyes down field, I mean, that’s the key,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “A guy that cannot extend plays, you really become vulnerable. And Fernando’s ability to make plays with his legs, boy, I can’t even count the number of times in big games this year where his legs have come through and extended drives.”

Mendoza is naturally getting buzz as a top pick in the NFL draft. Indiana has already prepared for his departure, landing heralded TCU quarterback Josh Hoover out of the transfer portal. Plus, it still has Mendoza’s younger brother, Alberto, on the roster.

Moore has not announced his intentions, but also is in the mix to be the No. 1 pick — if he declares for the draft. Sophomore Brock Thomas emerged as Moore’s backup during the season and made appearances in six games, throwing for 130 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Austin Novosad, who played briefly in the opener, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

A sophomore after redshirting last season, Moore has thrown for 3,280 yards with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also run for two TDs.

This week ahead of the Peach Bowl, Moore said he made that first meeting with Indiana this season bigger than it was.

“I was too fast on my progressions. There were some times where there was an open guy, and you can say I was kind of seeing ghosts out there. More of just trying for get through my progressions too fast,” Moore said. “And another thing too is when I climbed to the pocket, I was trying to rush and get out. And there were some times where I could climb into the pocket, and there was no need for me to move. So those are probably the two biggest things, just gotta learn from there.”

He did learn from there. In the games since the loss to Indiana, Moore has thrown for 1,885 yards with 13 touchdowns, completing 73.6% with six interceptions. Both of his rushing touchdowns have come following the loss, the only blemish on Oregon’s season.

“You gotta remember when we played earlier in the season, Dante hadn’t played a ton of games,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “As you play an entire season, you get exposed to a lot of different looks, and you learn from those moments, and Dante has certainly learned from a lot of those moments what he’s seen. He’s been obviously a great player for us and done an unbelievable job, but he’s not the same player as he was earlier this year.”

