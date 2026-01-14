Oregon QB Dante Moore says he’ll return to the Ducks rather than declare for the NFL draft

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has decided to return to the Ducks next season rather than declare for the NFL draft.…

Moore, 20, announced his decision on Wednesday on ESPN.

“When it comes to me just making my decision, of course I want to feel most prepared and do what’s best for my situation, especially as a quarterback,” he said. “And with my decision, it’s been very tough. I prayed a lot about it, talked to many people, my mentors, and people I just look up to, and with that being said, of course I’ll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and reach our goal and be national champions.”

This season, Moore completed nearly 72% of his throws for 3, 565 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Oregon finished 13-2.

Moore had been forecast to be the second quarterback selected in the NFL draft, behind Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza.

The Ducks were coming off a 56-22 loss to Indiana in a College Football Playoff semifinal Friday night. Moore had three crucial turnovers in the first half, leading to three Indiana touchdowns that gave the Hoosiers a commanding 35-7 lead at halftime.

Moore completed 24 of 39 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns against the Hoosiers.

Moore began his college career at UCLA but left after one season to sign with Oregon. He backed up Dillon Gabriel last season before moving up to the starting job when Gabriel departed for the NFL.

“I feel like when it comes to me pushing my teammates to make sure that they’re at their best, I can become a better leader,” Moore said about his goals in returning. “And when it comes to my playing style, just dissecting defenses, being able to be comfortable as I see it, if I see a defense that I know I’ve seen this covered before and how to attack it,” he said. “I’m still 20 years old, so I’m still young and I have a lot of memories to make out here in college. I’m excited to be around the guys.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said following the Indiana loss that he hoped to have Moore return.

“Dante has been exceptional,” the coach said. “It’s gone right for us 13 times. It didn’t go right tonight. You can’t let that overshadow (the season). Every one of us has unbelievable disappointment. Learn from it.”

Moore’s decision comes after ex-Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola announced he’d be transferring to Oregon, and Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman declared for the NFL draft.

Sadiq had a team-high 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns this past season, his first as a starter. He was expected to be a first-round draft pick.

Thieneman finished the season with 96 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, as well as five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Among the players who have announced they will return to the Ducks include center Iapani Laloulu, a finalists for the Remington Trophy this year, tight end Jamari Johnson and defensive ends Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I can still learn so much more. And of course, as a kid, since I was 4-years old, I’ve dreamed about being in the NFL. But this team, we’ve been through a lot and a lot of people are returning,” Moore said. “And so I feel like we have exciting things coming this year. And I’m excited to keep pushing my team.”

