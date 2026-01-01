Oregon-Indiana headed for a rematch, this time with a spot in the national title game at stake

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — When Indiana met Oregon in October, the game served as the best test yet of…

They met that challenge with a double-digit win that snapped Oregon’s 18-game home winning streak. Next week comes a rematch with a trip to the national title game at stake.

A pair of Big Ten blowouts in Thursday’s quarterfinals — Indiana 38, Alabama 3 and Oregon 23, Texas Tech 0 — set up Oregon-Indiana, Part 2 in the national semifinals at the Peach Bowl next Friday.

“Why would it be too big for them? Because the name’s ‘Indiana?’” Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said after his team passed its latest big-time test and also became the first of seven teams with first-round byes in the two-year history of the playoff to win their quarterfinal.

The other semifinal will feature Miami against the winner of Thursday’s late game — Ole Miss vs. Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The top-seeded Hoosiers (14-0) opened as a four-point favorite, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook, in their rematch with No. 5 Oregon (13-1). The Ducks closed as 7.5-point favorites in the October meeting that Indiana won 30-20. This blowout win over the Crimson Tide might have been Indiana’s most impressive performance since the win at Oregon.

In that one, Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney, who had two interceptions and a fumble recovery against Texas Tech, returned an interception for a touchdown to tie the game at 20 early in the fourth quarter. But Indiana answered with a touchdown drive, an interception and a field goal for a double-digit win over the previous season’s Big Ten champion.

The most intriguing matchup in this game isn’t hard to find.

Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza of Indiana Dante Moore of Oregon are projected as the top two picks on many 2026 draft boards. Mendoza is trying to join a rarified list of quarterbacks (among them, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and Matt Leinart) who have won the Heisman and the national title in the same season.

“It’s going to be a great matchup, and all respect to them,” Mendoza said of the Ducks. “I’ve got to get the game plan and got to get to watching film now.”

Oregon is coming off a defensive domination of Texas Tech. The Ducks created four turnovers that led to 13 points. Moore, meanwhile, was held in relative check, throwing for 234 yards and no scores.

“We go back look at this game, say ‘What did we do really well?’” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “Let’s go to the doctor, let’s figure out what kind of medicine we have to take for the next game. I think that’s always the best indicator of what you have to do when you start to analyze what you have in front of you.”

The 10th-seeded Hurricanes, who beat Ohio State on New Year’s Eve, will be in the Fiesta Bowl next Thursday, with the tantalizing prospect of ‘Canes QB Carson Beck going against the team he left after last season, the Bulldogs.

