Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and linebacker Kip Lewis to return for final seasons

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and linebacker Kip Lewis, the team’s offensive and defensive anchors, will return next season.

The school made the announcement on a social media post on Thursday.

Mateer led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff in his first season after transferring from Washington State. He passed for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 431 yards and eight scores. A hand injury early in the season derailed momentum that had him among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy.

Lewis was the leading tackler on one of the nation’s best defensive units. He had 76 tackles, including 10.5 for loss.

The news comes as several Sooners announced their returns on social media, including top receiver Isaiah Sategna, leading rusher Tory Blaylock and cornerback Courtland Guillory.

