Oklahoma hires Roger Denny as athletic director to replace the retiring Joe Castiglione

Oklahoma hired Roger Denny as athletic director on Friday, tapping the Illinois deputy AD to replace the retiring Joe Castiglione.

The Sooners have won 26 national championships under Castiglione, whose tenure began in 1998. He also led the program’s recent move to the Southeastern Conference and has served on the College Football Playoff Committee and NCAA Division I men’s basketball and baseball committees.

Denny was the administrator for the Fighting Illini football program and oversaw business operations for the athletic department. He spent 15 years as a practicing corporate attorney with a focus on executive compensation, tax, corporate finance and licensing.

“College athletics is undergoing profound disruption that requires us to think well beyond conventional structures and roles,” Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a statement. “In Roger, we have the next natural leader who understands both the complexity of the moment and the opportunities it presents. It is clear Roger will advance the bold vision needed for OU to continue leading in a highly dynamic environment.”

Under Denny’s leadership, Illinois’ football program won 19 games over the last two seasons, and the men’s basketball team has won three Big Ten titles in the last five years.

“Oklahoma has a proud tradition in college athletics, and I am honored to join a university that competes with purpose and pride,” Denny said. “My focus will be on putting student-athletes first in everything we do, providing them the resources and support to excel in competition and in life.”

Castiglione will remain with the Sooners and help with fundraising and the transition.

