No. 1 Indiana and Oregon meet for the Peach Bowl

Oregon (13-1) vs. No. 1 Indiana (14-0), Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Indiana by 4. Against the spread: Indiana 9-5, Oregon 7-6.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 468.1 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 247.4 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 220.7 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 41.6 points per game (3rd)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 252.6 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 178.9 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 73.7 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 10.3 points per game (2nd)

Oregon Offense

Overall: 457.5 yards per game (14th in FBS)

Passing: 251.4 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 206.1 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (9th)

Oregon Defense

Overall: 267.4 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 156.6 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 15.1 points per game (6th)

Indiana ranks 1st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 56.2% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Indiana leads the FBS at +18, and Oregon ranks 15th at +9.

Oregon ranks 54th in the FBS averaging 50.2 penalty yards per game, compared to Indiana’s 2nd-ranked 27.1 per-game average.

Oregon is 104th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.1% of trips. Indiana’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring on 91.2% of red zone opportunities.

Indiana ranks 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:26.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 3,172 yards, 36 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Roman Hemby, 1,007 yards on 194 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 873 yards on 62 catches, 12 TDs

Oregon

Passing: Dante Moore, 3,280 yards, 28 TDs, 9 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 829 yards on 129 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 696 yards on 41 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Indiana defeated Alabama 38-3 on Thursday, Jan. 1. Mendoza led Indiana with 192 yards on 14-of-16 passing (87.5%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Kaelon Black had 99 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 11 yards. Charlie Becker had two receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Oregon won 23-0 over Texas Tech on Thursday, Jan. 1. Moore led Oregon with 234 yards on 26-of-33 passing (78.8%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Jordon Davison had 42 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for 14 yards. Jamari Johnson had four receptions for 66 yards.

