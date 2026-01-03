Mississippi State coach optimistic about QB Taylor after injury in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism that Kamario Taylor escaped serious injury after the freshman…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby expressed optimism that Kamario Taylor escaped serious injury after the freshman quarterback was carted off the field in the final moments of Mississippi State’s 43-29 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

With the Bulldogs trailing by 14 with under three minutes to play, Taylor was scrambling for extra yardage and his leg was hit awkwardly as he was tackled.

It appeared gruesome at the time and he writhed in obvious pain as play stopped and teammates gathered around him on one knee. A few moments later a cart came on the field to take Taylor, who is viewed as the team’s promising young future quarterback, to the locker room.

“Initial reports have been good, so we’ll continue to evaluate and get more information,” Lebby said.

Lebby wouldn’t say immediately after the game what part of the body Taylor injured, or if he broke any bones or tore any ligaments.

“I feel good about getting in the locker room, being able to talk, talk to our medical staff, and being able to see Kamario again,” Lebby added. “We’ll continue to evaluate.”

However, his Taylor’s mother, LaQuandra Conner, took to Facebook after the game posting a picture of her and her son, saying “thanks everyone for the prayers it was his ankle but NOTHING is torn or broken GOD had MY BABY covered and for that I say THANK YOU LORD.”

Taylor was making his second career start for the Bulldogs (5-8) after a promising initial appearance in a loss to No. 6 Ole Miss.

He finished 13 of 22 for 241 yards and a touchdown against Wake Forest. He also ran for 63 yards and another score in when he took a shotgun snap, ran forward and dove over a pile of players and extended the ball over the goal line.

“A ton of toughness and there’s a ton of things to be excited about,” Lebby said about Taylor. “… For what he was able to get out of this bowl experience with 15 extra practices, the ability to go play in another game against a really good opponent, to me that is huge for us as we’re continuing to build this thing.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.