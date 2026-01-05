Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen is the repeat winner of the Jet Award as the top return specialist in the nation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen was named winner of the Jet Award as the top return specialist in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen was named winner of the Jet Award as the top return specialist in college football for the second straight year, the Jet Award Foundation announced Monday.

Wetjen, the first repeat winner in the 15-year history of the award, led the nation in total punt and kickoff return yards. He ran back 21 punts for 563 yards and 16 kickoffs for 476 yards. His four special teams returns for touchdowns also led the country.

Wetjen was a consensus All-American and first-team all-purpose player on The Associated Press All-Big Ten team after becoming the first player in conference history to record at least three punt returns and one kick return for a touchdown in a season.

He was the first player in the nation since at least 2009 to score a rushing, receiving, kickoff return and punt return touchdown in the same season.

The Jet Award is named in honor of Nebraska’s 1972 Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame member Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Wetjen will be honored at a banquet in Omaha in April.

