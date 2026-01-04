Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller declares for NFL draft

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller has declared for the NFL draft, choosing to forgo his final year of eligibility. Miller…

Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller has declared for the NFL draft, choosing to forgo his final year of eligibility.

Miller spent all four years of his collegiate career in Athens. After redshirting in 2022, he rotated into the lineup in 2023 and emerged as a dominant presence on the defensive line in 2024.

Miller announced his decision on social media on Saturday, two days after the Bulldogs’ season-ending loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

“Thank you to Dawg Nation for embracing a kid from the east side of Atlanta and exposing me to experiences that helped me grow and transform into who I am today. Your support has helped prepare me to take this next step and dominate at the next level,” Miller wrote. “With that being said, I’m excited to be declared for the NFL Draft.”

Miller earned 2025 AP All-SEC first-team honors after finishing the season with 23 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. He recorded 64 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in 43 career games.

