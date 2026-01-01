Fiesta Bowl features Miami (FL) against Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) (12-2) vs. Miami (FL) (12-2), Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Miami…

Miami (FL) (12-2) vs. Miami (FL) (12-2), Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 404.6 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 253.6 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (32nd)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 285.1 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 201.1 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 13.1 points per game (4th)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 404.6 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 253.6 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 151 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 31.6 points per game (32nd)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 285.1 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 201.1 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 13.1 points per game (4th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down, tied for 11th in the FBS with a 30.9% opponent third down conversion percentage.

Both teams have a +12 turnover margin to rank 8th in the FBS.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 89.7% of trips to rank 25th in the FBS.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Miami (FL) is 6th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:10, while Miami (FL)’s 6th-ranked average is 33:10.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 3,313 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs, 74.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 947 yards on 177 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 1,008 yards on 94 catches, 8 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Beck, 3,313 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs, 74.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Fletcher, 947 yards on 177 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Toney, 1,008 yards on 94 catches, 8 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) defeated Ohio State 24-14 on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Beck passed for 138 yards on 19-of-26 attempts (73.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Fletcher carried the ball 19 times for 90 yards, adding two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. CJ Daniels recorded 49 yards on five catches.

Miami (FL) won 24-14 over Ohio State on Wednesday, Dec. 31. Beck threw for 138 yards on 19-of-26 attempts (73.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Fletcher had 90 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding two receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown. Daniels put up 49 yards on five catches.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.