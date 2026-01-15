Federal judge denies injunction for college football players seeking to play a 5th year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge denied a request Thursday for a preliminary injunction by five college football players…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge denied a request Thursday for a preliminary injunction by five college football players seeking to play a fifth season this fall.

U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell wrote that the players did not make the case that they likely would succeed on their claim that the NCAA violates U.S. antitrust laws with its redshirt rule that restricts athletes to four seasons over five years.

“Accordingly, the motion for Preliminary Injunction … is DENIED,” Campbell wrote in the 20-page ruling.

Four of the five players testified in a Dec. 15 hearing that coaches wanted them back but would turn to the transfer portal for experienced replacements they can’t return.

All five have competed four seasons in four years without taking a redshirt year. They are: Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson; kicker Nathanial Vakos, tight end Lance Mason and long snapper Nick Levy, all of Wisconsin; and Nebraska long snapper Kevin Gallic.

Attorney Ryan Downton said in a statement his clients are disappointed they are unlikely to play next season.

“We understand why the Court did not want to require such a major rule change on a limited judicial record,” Downton said. “We remain confident the NCAA has no legitimate reason to make athletes sit out most (or all) of one of their five seasons of eligibility.”

The players are part of a lawsuit seeking class-action status. The case includes seven other named plaintiffs and potentially thousands of current and former NCAA football, baseball and tennis players.

Campbell also granted the injunction that allowed Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia to play the 2025 season. Pavia had to go to court to get another year because he started his career at a junior college.

Coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision voted unanimously Tuesday at the American Football Coaches Association to ask the NCAA to increase the limit for games played in a redshirt season from four games to nine, not counting the postseason.

Downton noted the move toward allowing players to play more games and still redshirt.

“Five for five is coming,” Downton said. “The only question is whether the NCAA adapts voluntarily, or has its rule struck down after trial as the Court today emphatically rejected the NCAA’s argument that its eligibility rules are above the law.”

