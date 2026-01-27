Clendon Thomas, a Hall of Fame running back for Oklahoma in the 1950s, dies at 90

Clendon Thomas, a Hall of Fame running back who helped Oklahoma win two national titles in the 1950s, has died.…

Clendon Thomas, a Hall of Fame running back who helped Oklahoma win two national titles in the 1950s, has died. He was 90.

Chuck Bowman, Thomas’ longtime friend and former college roommate, said Tuesday that Thomas died of pneumonia on Monday night in Tulsa.

Thomas played for the Sooners from 1955 to 1957 under coach Bud Wilkinson. He helped them win national titles in 1955 and 1956 and was a unanimous All-American in 1957. He was a significant contributor to Oklahoma’s 47-game winning streak and helped the Sooners win three Big 7 championships.

Bowman, also 90, said he met Thomas when they both played in a high school All-Star football game in 1954, and they remained close from then on.

The Oklahoma City native was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Clendon Thomas was one of the great standard-bearers of Oklahoma football and a cornerstone of one of the most legendary teams our game has ever seen,” NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. “His excellence on the field, combined with his integrity and leadership off it, exemplified what it means to be a College Football Hall of Famer. He leaves behind a legacy that will endure. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

Thomas rushed for 2,156 yards and gained 3,209 all-purpose yards in his career. He led the nation in scoring in 1956 and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1957. He scored 34 touchdowns on 355 touches.

He played 11 NFL seasons combined for the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive back and had 27 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. He spent time on offense and compiled 60 receptions for 1,046 yards and four touchdowns.

Thomas was the founding president of Putnam City (Oklahoma) Schools Foundation and served on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ national board of directors.

Bowman said there will be a service for Thomas in late February at Putnam City Baptist Church in Oklahoma City.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.